Kenya Barris Teams Up With Mike Epps For Wildfire Comedy

Kenya Barris Teams Up With Mike Epps For Altadena-Based Wildfire Comedy

Published on August 20, 2025

Audible's The Unusual Suspects With Kenya Barris And Malcolm Gladwell Live With Brené Brown - 2025 SXSW Conference And Festival
Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Kenya Barris, the mind behind black-ish, is heading back to broadcast television with a fresh, emotionally charged sitcom on CBS. The new series based upon the Altadena wildfires will star comedian and actor Mike Epps. Read more about the comedy series inside.

According to Deadline, the untitled multicamera comedy takes place in post-wildfire Altadena. It follows two estranged Black brothers, who reunite to sell their late grandmother’s home. Their plans quickly unravel when the caretaker, who is now part-owner of the house, refuses to sell. This sets the stage for a story filled with sibling tension, forced cohabitation, family therapy, and a reckoning with legacy and community.

The setting brings real-world resonance to the comedy. Altadena is known as a diverse enclave with a strong Black presence. In January 2025, the devastating Eaton Fire tore through the area, destroying thousands of homes and reshaping the lives of many residents. This backdrop gives the sitcom an emotional weight that balances humor with heartfelt storytelling.

Barris will write and executive produce the series through BET Studios, with CBS Studios co-producing under the CBS Paramount umbrella. The creative team also includes executive producers Mike Epps, Niles Kirchner, and Aaron Kaplan of Kapital Entertainment.

This project reunites Barris with Epps, who starred in Barris’s Netflix film You People. It also marks Barris’s first return to broadcast television since creating black-ish and building its widely celebrated franchise for ABC and Disney.

For Epps, the role arrives at the perfect time. He is currently leading Netflix’s The Upshaws, which is entering its fifth and final season. His work on the show earned him an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series. Taking on this new sitcom expands his growing reputation as both a star and executive producer of successful comedies.

The premise promises a blend of sharp comedy and heartfelt emotion. It is rare to see a sitcom address sibling drama against the backdrop of post-disaster recovery. With Barris writing and Epps leading, audiences can expect a story that balances laughter with deeper cultural insight.

The series has remains untitled and without a premiere date. We will keep you updated on the shows happenings.

