Subscribe
News

What We’re Looking Forward To Most At Invest Fest 2025

Published on August 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Invest Fest 2024
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Earn Your Leisure’s Invest Fest returns to Atlanta this weekend (August 22–24), bringing together business leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, and culture-shaping creators for three days of wealth-building, innovation, and community. The festival seems to be leaning heavily into AI, technological advancements and investing abroad this year. Read about the conversations we’re looking forward to the most inside.

As the world’s largest live podcast and financial literacy festival, Invest Fest has become a hub for blending education, entertainment, and empowerment. This year’s lineup promises to be bigger and bolder, with panels and presentations that explore everything from artificial intelligence to real estate, social media, and music ownership.

Here’s what we look forward to the most:

FRIDAY, AUGUST 22

Our weekend kicks off on Friday with a powerful session titled Money, Power, Purpose: Building Black Wealth That Lasts presented by Equity Now at 11:15 a.m. That theme of longevity and legacy continues with a timely presentation on How to Monetize Social Media at 11:25 a.m., giving creators the tools to transform influence into income. Later in the day, we’re eyeing What’s Driving Markets: AI, Crypto, and Geopolitics in 2025 from BlackRock at 1:45 p.m., followed by Vibe Coding and AI Upskilling for The New Economy, a conversation designed to help attendees understand how to thrive in the rapidly shifting tech landscape.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 23

Saturday’s schedule is packed with must-see discussions. Fidelity Investments will host From AI to Crypto: Investing in the Next Big Thing at 10:35 a.m., setting the stage for Market Mondays Live with Jack Dorsey at 1:05 p.m. — a session sure to draw big crowds. Though Dorsey won’t be in attendance, he will be streaming live to tune into the conversation.

We’re also looking forward to Unscripted: A Fireside Chat with Issa Rae at 4:20 p.m., where the award-winning writer, actress, and producer will share insight into her journey and her perspective on creative entrepreneurship. For business owners, Putting AI to Work: Real Tools to Supercharge Your Brand and Business at 5:30 p.m. offers an invaluable roadmap.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 24

On Sunday (August 24), the energy continues with music and business colliding at Master The Game: Music Ownership & The Creators Blueprint at 11:45 a.m. Later, Magic Johnson will headline The Billionaire Blueprint at 4:20 p.m., closing the weekend with wisdom on empire-building. The festival wraps with A.I. Enhanced Writing: From Grants to Growth at 6:25 p.m., highlighting how technology can elevate storytelling and funding opportunities.

With its mix of financial education, cultural conversations, and high-profile speakers, Invest Fest 2025 is shaping up to be a must-attend event for anyone looking to invest in themselves and the future.

Be sure to check out the full schedule and plan ahead on the Invest Fest website.

Related Tags

Celebrity news Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Global Grind
Trending
Tyla at Slottsfjellfestivalen 2025
Celebrity

Cardi B Defends Tyla Amid Online Backlash Over “Coloured” Identity Debate

Power Book IV: Force Episode 210 images
Entertainment

Tommy’s Last Run: Starz Sets Final Season Premiere Date For Power Book IV: Force

WWE - 2025 SummerSlam
42 Items
Music

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper & KAYTRANADA Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Variety TV FYC Fest - Program
10 Items
Entertainment

Happy Heavenly Birthday To A Timeless Talent: Celebrating Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s 55th Birthday With His Most Noteworthy Roles

'Baldy' Key Art
Entertainment

Indie Short ‘Baldy’ Wins Over 20 Film Festival Selections, Tackling Hair Loss Through Heartfelt Comedy

Halle Berry
30 Items
Entertainment

Facecard Never Declined: Celebrating Halle Berry’s 59th Birthday With Her Most Breathtaking Photos Over The Years

Anna Faris and Regina Hall
Celebrity News

Regina Hall & Anna Faris Return For Wayans Brothers’ Next ‘Scary Movie’

'Zatima' Season 4 Key Art
Entertainment

Never Give Up: BET+ Releases The Official Trailer For Tyler Perry’s ‘Zatima’ Season 4 + Announces Premiere Date

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close