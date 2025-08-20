What We’re Looking Forward To Most At Invest Fest 2025

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Earn Your Leisure’s Invest Fest returns to Atlanta this weekend (August 22–24), bringing together business leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, and culture-shaping creators for three days of wealth-building, innovation, and community. The festival seems to be leaning heavily into AI, technological advancements and investing abroad this year. Read about the conversations we’re looking forward to the most inside.

As the world’s largest live podcast and financial literacy festival, Invest Fest has become a hub for blending education, entertainment, and empowerment. This year’s lineup promises to be bigger and bolder, with panels and presentations that explore everything from artificial intelligence to real estate, social media, and music ownership.

Here’s what we look forward to the most:

FRIDAY, AUGUST 22

Our weekend kicks off on Friday with a powerful session titled Money, Power, Purpose: Building Black Wealth That Lasts presented by Equity Now at 11:15 a.m. That theme of longevity and legacy continues with a timely presentation on How to Monetize Social Media at 11:25 a.m., giving creators the tools to transform influence into income. Later in the day, we’re eyeing What’s Driving Markets: AI, Crypto, and Geopolitics in 2025 from BlackRock at 1:45 p.m., followed by Vibe Coding and AI Upskilling for The New Economy, a conversation designed to help attendees understand how to thrive in the rapidly shifting tech landscape.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 23

Saturday’s schedule is packed with must-see discussions. Fidelity Investments will host From AI to Crypto: Investing in the Next Big Thing at 10:35 a.m., setting the stage for Market Mondays Live with Jack Dorsey at 1:05 p.m. — a session sure to draw big crowds. Though Dorsey won’t be in attendance, he will be streaming live to tune into the conversation.

We’re also looking forward to Unscripted: A Fireside Chat with Issa Rae at 4:20 p.m., where the award-winning writer, actress, and producer will share insight into her journey and her perspective on creative entrepreneurship. For business owners, Putting AI to Work: Real Tools to Supercharge Your Brand and Business at 5:30 p.m. offers an invaluable roadmap.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 24

On Sunday (August 24), the energy continues with music and business colliding at Master The Game: Music Ownership & The Creators Blueprint at 11:45 a.m. Later, Magic Johnson will headline The Billionaire Blueprint at 4:20 p.m., closing the weekend with wisdom on empire-building. The festival wraps with A.I. Enhanced Writing: From Grants to Growth at 6:25 p.m., highlighting how technology can elevate storytelling and funding opportunities.

With its mix of financial education, cultural conversations, and high-profile speakers, Invest Fest 2025 is shaping up to be a must-attend event for anyone looking to invest in themselves and the future.

Be sure to check out the full schedule and plan ahead on the Invest Fest website.