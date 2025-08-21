Stephen Curry Teams With Google To Push AI & Health Forward

Source: VCG / Getty

Stephen Curry’s impact reaches far beyond the basketball court. The four-time NBA champion just announced his new long-term strategic partnership with Google. Read more about how Curry hopes to reshape the intersection of health, technology, and innovation inside.

According to Afrotech, Steph Curry and Google announced their upcoming collaboration, spanning across the Google Pixel 10, Google Health, and Google Cloud . The new partnership was announced on August 20, where Curry steps into a newly defined role as Google’s Performance Advisor.

This isn’t the first time Curry has teamed up with Google. His relationship with the tech giant dates back to 2015, but the latest partnership marks his most influential position yet.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Global Grind Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to Global Grind! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

As Performance Advisor, Curry will work directly with Google’s health and AI engineers to fine-tune products and help develop next-generation features. His holistic approach to wellness — one that equally values fitness, sleep, and mental health — aligns closely with Google’s vision for the future of health technology. This includes enhancements to Fitbit devices, personal health tools, and AI-driven coaching experiences.

Off the court, Curry has already integrated Google Cloud’s AI into his personal training and business strategies. The technology allows him to analyze shot quality, optimize his workouts, and make data-driven decisions for his ventures. He and his team also rely on the Pixel ecosystem, including the Pixel Phone, Pixel Watch, and Pixel Buds. They use these Google devices for communication, productivity, and active lifestyle support.

The partnership is not only about Curry’s personal journey. At his recent Curry Camp, an annual three-day training program for 30 of the country’s top high school basketball players, the NBA superstar and Google showcased the future of AI in sports. Athletes trained with Google Cloud’s AI Basketball Coach, powered by Gemini 2.5 Pro, which uses biomechanics to provide personalized jump shot feedback. Participants also engaged in wellness challenges and received an exclusive first look at the Pixel 10 and Pixel Watch 4 during their Made by Google debut.

With this collaboration, Curry and Google are exploring how technology can become a long-term partner in health, performance, and lifestyle. As Afrotech reports, the initiative seeks to inspire everyday users to not only track their wellness but to take meaningful steps toward lasting improvement.

By combining Curry’s vision for holistic health with Google’s advanced AI and hardware, the partnership could redefine how we think about personal well-being in the digital age.

Shout out, Curry! The champ in every industry.