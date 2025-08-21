King Of Cameos? Tyler, The Creator Releases The Star-Studded ‘Darling, I’ Music Video Starring Nia Long, Ayo Edebiri, Willow Smith & More

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Since he’s been in the game, we as fans have always been able to look for Tyler, the Creator to push the creative envelope. Whether it’s him introducing us to a new character, experimenting with new sounds, or even revealing an unmatched rollout to an album…he rarely misses the opportunity to show off why he’s such a revered artist. With his latest video, “Darling, I” Tyler adds to his lure.

“Darling, I” is a standout track from Tyler’s 2024 album Chromakopia, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 with a massive 299,000 album-equivalent units. It marked his biggest first-week performance and one of the strongest rap album debuts of the year. The album maintained the top spot for multiple weeks, becoming his first album to hold multiple consecutive number one positions, and produced multiple Top 10 hits including “Noid” and “St. Chroma.”

If that wasn’t enough, Tyler decided to spin the block this year. Last month, he quietly dropped Don’t Tap the Glass, following the momentum. In the same fashion as the previous album, his latest also debuted in style, number one on the Billboard 200. With the project, he ushered in the high-energy visuals “Stop Playing With Me” (featuring cameos from LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and Clipse’s Pusha T & Malice) and “Sugar On My Tongue.”

Earlier this week, the California native decided that he had some unfinished business with Chromakopia and blessed fans with a video to one of the fan’s favorites. In the self-directed visual, Tyler stages a series of whimsical, love-tinged scenes where he courts various women across vintage backdrops, offering each a gift only to reveal a beating heart inside. It masterfully twists the sweet into the surreal.

Similar to “Stop Playing With Me,” the “Darling, I” video is packed with star appearances. Nia Long plays a glamorous date (notably licking Tyler’s face instead of giving him a kiss), Willow Smith shares a photobooth moment, Ayo Edebiri is surprised with a bouquet, and Teezo Touchdown (who the song features) appears in dual roles as a ticket-seller and bus driver. Other notable cameos include Lionel Boyce, Lauren London, Jasmine Rutlege, Na-Kel Smith, and Orione Strohacker. The big names make the visual feel like a pop culture roll-call of contemporary talent.

With every release, Tyler continues to elevate and we can’t wait to see what he gifts his fans with next. Check out the star-studded “Darling, I” video out below! Let us know your favorite cameo and where you think this video ranks amongst Tyler’s others.