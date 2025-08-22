Subscribe
Politics

WTFGO In Politics This Week

WTFGO In Politics: Social Security Checks, 'America First' Tests & Smithsonian Shakeup

Published on August 22, 2025

US-POLITICS-RIGHTS-SLAVERY-TRUMP
Source: ALEX WROBLEWSKI / Getty

Another week, another round of political chaos. From social security checks, an America first test enacted for Oklahoma educators and a shakeup at the Smithsonian museum, let’s break down what’s happening in politics this week and how it might impact our everyday lives. Read more about ‘WTFGO In Politics’ inside.

Social Security Checks Get a Date

Good news for retirees and anyone receiving benefits. The Social Security Administration confirmed that checks will be sent out starting the week of August 25, 2025. According to Blavity, payments will be staggered by birth dates, which means some folks could see money hit their accounts sooner than others. While it might sound routine, the stakes are high. Millions of Americans rely on these checks to make ends meet each month.

Immigration Standards Shift

The Trump administration is shaking things up again with a new policy requiring immigrants to prove “good moral character” before securing citizenship. Blavity reports that this vague new requirement could make the process even harder for people trying to become U.S. citizens. Critics say it leaves way too much room for bias and discrimination, while supporters argue it ensures new citizens align with “American values.” Whatever side you fall on, it’s clear this will have ripple effects in communities nationwide.

Oklahoma’s Teacher Test

Oklahoma is making headlines for requiring teachers from New York and California to pass an “America First” test before being allowed to work in the state. Yep, you read that right. According to Blavity, the test will reportedly measure loyalty to “American ideals” and Trump’s policies. Critics call it political gatekeeping that could push talented educators away at a time when schools are already facing shortages.

The Smithsonian Gets A Makeover

And finally, the White House is reviewing Smithsonian exhibits to make sure they align with Trump’s vision of American history. Blavity says the administration wants museums to highlight achievements and narratives that fit the “America First” agenda. Supporters say it’s about patriotic storytelling. Others argue it erases important truths and marginalized voices from history.

WTFGO?

From Social Security to schools to museums, the common thread this week is control—who has it, and how it shapes the way we live and learn. Stay tuned, because the ripple effects of these moves are just getting started.

