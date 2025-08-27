Subscribe
Entertainment

Jeezy To Launch EDGE Energy Drink

Put On: Jay ‘Jeezy’ Jenkins To Launch EDGE Energy Drink

Published on August 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jeezy x EDGE Assets
Source: Courtesy / EDGE

Grammy nominated artist, New York Times Best-Selling Author and Entrepreneur, Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins, is currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of his groundbreaking album, Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, a pivotal moment in his illustrious career with a live orchestral tour and live album release, TM:101 Live. To further commemorate this occasion, Jeezy has partnered with EDGE Energy Drink, co-founded by lawyer and entrepreneur Jon Freeman, culminating in a spectacular event at the Fox Theater and an exclusive after-party attended by Akon, Big Sean, Coach K, and many others presented by EDGE.

This milestone celebration follows EDGE Energy Drink securing a major distribution deal with Eagle Rock Distributing Company, with over 91 years of experience servicing Georgia. As they prepare for an exciting rollout, fans can expect premium beverages that capture the market with their exceptional taste. This is especially true considering that EDGE is the first and only premium energy drink on the market with ZERO aftertaste.

“Partnering with Jeezy for this momentous occasion is an honor,” said Jon Freeman, Co-Founder of EDGE Energy Drink. “This collaboration aims to inspire fans to always” live on the EDGE.”

Jeezy x EDGE Assets
Source: Courtesy / EDGE

Leading up to the actual launch, fans can look forward to engaging events, promotional activities, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content that will highlight the essence of “Living on the EDGE.”

“To celebrate two decades of my music while launching something as exciting as EDGE is a dream come true,” Jeezy remarked. “I can’t wait for my fans to experience what we have in store.”

Congrats to Jeezy on the partnership! Be sure to stay connected with EDGE and to follow their journey as they prepare for the launch! For updates, exclusive content, and more, follow EDGE on Instagram (@Tasteedge)  and visit their website (Tasteedge.com).

Jeezy x EDGE Assets
Source: Courtesy / EDGE

More from Global Grind
Trending
Shaboozey Hosts Lionsgate's "The Long Walk" Screening
Entertainment

Timeless & Soulful: Shaboozey Teams Up With Guitarist Stephen Wilson Jr. For The End Title Song For Lionsgate’s ‘The Long Walk’

'Play Dirty' Poster & First Look Images
9 Items
Entertainment

Even Robbers Get Robbed: Mark Wahlberg & LaKeith Stanfield Star In The Official Trailer For Prime Video’s ‘Play Dirty’ + First Look Images

Jeezy x EDGE Assets
Entertainment

Put On: Jay ‘Jeezy’ Jenkins To Launch EDGE Energy Drink

Up Close & Personal: In My Studio With… Keke Palmer and Tayla Parx
13 Items
Entertainment

A Legacy Of Laughs & Longevity: Celebrating Keke Palmer’s 32nd Birthday With Her Most Important Roles

Brandy & Monica Cereal N' Milk Assets
9 Items
Entertainment

The Latte Is Mine: Brandy & Monica Introduce Dunkin’s Cereal N’ Milk Latte In New Ad

Mid adult woman using mobile phone in the passenger seat inside the car
News

Uber Faces Harrowing Truth: Sexual Assault Occurs Every Eight Minutes

2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival
30 Items
Entertainment

I’m Rich B*tch: Celebrating Dave Chappelle’s 52nd Birthday With Our Favorite Sketches From ‘Chappelle’s Show’

Destiny's Child With Solange
Entertainment

Solange Shouts Out Beyoncé For Trusting Her To Pen This Iconic Track

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close