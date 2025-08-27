Put On: Jay ‘Jeezy’ Jenkins To Launch EDGE Energy Drink

Source: Courtesy / EDGE

Grammy nominated artist, New York Times Best-Selling Author and Entrepreneur, Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins, is currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of his groundbreaking album, Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, a pivotal moment in his illustrious career with a live orchestral tour and live album release, TM:101 Live. To further commemorate this occasion, Jeezy has partnered with EDGE Energy Drink, co-founded by lawyer and entrepreneur Jon Freeman, culminating in a spectacular event at the Fox Theater and an exclusive after-party attended by Akon, Big Sean, Coach K, and many others presented by EDGE.

This milestone celebration follows EDGE Energy Drink securing a major distribution deal with Eagle Rock Distributing Company, with over 91 years of experience servicing Georgia. As they prepare for an exciting rollout, fans can expect premium beverages that capture the market with their exceptional taste. This is especially true considering that EDGE is the first and only premium energy drink on the market with ZERO aftertaste.

“Partnering with Jeezy for this momentous occasion is an honor,” said Jon Freeman, Co-Founder of EDGE Energy Drink. “This collaboration aims to inspire fans to always” live on the EDGE.”

Leading up to the actual launch, fans can look forward to engaging events, promotional activities, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content that will highlight the essence of “Living on the EDGE.”

“To celebrate two decades of my music while launching something as exciting as EDGE is a dream come true,” Jeezy remarked. “I can’t wait for my fans to experience what we have in store.”

Congrats to Jeezy on the partnership! Be sure to stay connected with EDGE and to follow their journey as they prepare for the launch! For updates, exclusive content, and more, follow EDGE on Instagram (@Tasteedge) and visit their website (Tasteedge.com).