The More, The Merrier: The Video Music Awards Add Doja Cat, Post Malone & Jelly Roll To 2025 Performers Lineup

On September 7th, the MTV Video Music Awards will take place live from the UBS Arena in Elmont (Long Island), New York. For the first time ever, the show will air on CBS, with a simulcast on MTV and live streaming via Paramount+. Heavyweight names and rising stars alike are set to bring the evening to life! Mariah Carey will receive the coveted Video Vanguard Award and perform a grand medley of her iconic hits, marking her first VMAs appearance in two decades. Meanwhile, Busta Rhymes and Ricky Martin will be honored with the inaugural Rock the Bells Visionary Award and Latin Icon Award, respectively. Leading the field in nominations is Lady Gaga, commanding twelve nods, followed closely by Bruno Mars (11) and Kendrick Lamar (10).

The show promises a fusion legacy and new energy. Joining the confirmed performances from the honorees (Mariah Carey, Busta Rhymes, and Ricky Martin) are established stars such as Sabrina Carpenter, who arrives fresh from her latest album Man’s Best Friend and is nominated across eight categories; and Latin powerhouses like J Balvin (with DJ Snake). Rising talents Sombr (nominated in Best New Artist and Best Alternative) and Alex Warren (with nods for Best Pop and Song of the Year) will also light up the stage. The night’s host is the one-and-only LL Cool J, returning to lead the show solo this year.

As if that wasn’t enough, MTV made another announcement that stole the spotlight. It was revealed that Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, and Post Malone have joined the star-studded lineup, alongside Conan Gray and Tate McRae. Doja Cat will deliver the first televised performance of her new single “Jealous Type,” which she released on August 21st as the lead single from her forthcoming pop-driven album Vie. The track features a sultry, ’80s-inspired funk-pop sound, produced by Jack Antonoff and Y2K, and its release was accompanied by a vivid, sensual music video that’s already made waves. Jelly Roll brings momentum of his own. This year, he’s been featured on tracks like Marshmello’s “Holy Water,” has contributed to Kane Brown’s “Haunted,” and released the hit “Bloodline” with Alex Warren that charted internationally. Post Malone returns to the VMAs stage for the first time since 2018, enjoying continued success with his 2024 country-infused album F-1 Trillion, which includes the 2025 single “Losers” (featuring Jelly Roll) and has spawned hits like “I Had Some Help” and “Pour Me a Drink,” all supported by a major festival presence, including headlining Coachella earlier this year.

The 2025 VMAs are shaping up to be a remarkable evening that will honor music legends, catapult rising stars, and bridge genres from pop to country to global rhythms. Slide in the comments and let us know what you’re most excited about at this year’s festivities.