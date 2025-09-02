Subscribe
Solange Shouts Out Beyoncé For Trusting Her Pen

Solange Shouts Out Beyoncé For Trusting Her To Pen This Iconic Track

Published on September 2, 2025

Destiny's Child With Solange
Source: Nigel Crane / Getty

Calling all Knowles sisters stans! Solange took a heartfelt moment to thank her superstar sister Beyoncé for giving her the nod to co-write some legendary hits. The love and nostalgia are real. Read more about what baby sister had to say inside.

On X, Solange made it clear she’s grateful for the opportunity to contribute to Beyoncé’s anthem-worthy tracks.

“my sistersss gave baby solo a chance and I’ll nevaaa forgetttt it,” she wrote alongside screenshots from B’DAY: “Upgrade U” and “Get Me Bodied.” Both tracks feature her “bars and melodies.”

Check out her tweet below:

“Get Me Bodied’s” credits lists Solange among its writers, including Beyoncé, Swizz Beatz, Sean Garrett, Angela Beyincé, and Makeba Riddick. The hit became a dancefloor staple.

Meanwhile, “Upgrade U” also includes Solange in a stacked writing lineup that helped catapult it up the charts.

As fans celebrated the 15 year anniversary of Beyoncé’s “Why Don’t You Love Me?,” Solange stepped in to thank her big sister for trusting her pen and allowing a very angsty day to birth this hit single.

Check out Solange’s post below:

This isn’t the first time Solange’s behind-the-scenes magic has come up. Long before her own music rose to the Grammy award-winning level acclaim of A Seat at the Table, she was lending her pen to Kelly Rowland’s debut, Simply Deep. She laid down tracks like “Simply Deep,” “Beyond Imagination,” and “Obsession,” all while she was a young teenager.

Another reveal fans weren’t expecting:

Solange was making appearances with Destiny’s Child long before helping the group members with their solo acts. She had a signature cameo in Destiny’s Child’s “Soldier” video while pregnant. Plus, she once stepped into a backup dancer role during their tour when a dancer fell injured. Talk about family support.

Since then, she’s leveled up with her own timeless music that speaks volumes. A Seat at the Table earned her a Grammy and catapulted her into artistry on her own terms. But she clearly cherishes how it all began, writing for her sisters. That X post was a special moment of acknowledgment for a big sister trusting her little sister with her art.

So here’s to baby Solo, for all the times she was trusted with the pen. And to Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland, for spotting the talent and letting it shine.

Love to see it.

