Netflix Unveils Dark First Look At 'Wake Up Dead Man'

Netflix Unveils Dark First Look At ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’

Published on September 2, 2025

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Teaser Art
Source: Courtesy / Netflix

Brace yourselves, mystery lovers. Netflix just dropped the teaser artwork for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, and it’s giving dark, daramatic and delicious. Let’s unpack what’s being served inside.

First off, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is back, baby. This time he’s standing over an open coffin in the teaser art. That alone sets the vibe. This is said to be the most catastrophic chapter yet of Rian Johnson’s murder-mystery universe. Sketch-style silhouettes of the all-star ensemble including Glenn Close, Kerry Washington, Jeremy Renner, Josh Brolin, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church. Think flank the detective, with an undercurrent of doom that hits deeper than a black mirror’s reflection.

The film gets its world premiere on September 6 at TIFF, and then takes over London on October 8 as the opening night of the BFI London Film Festival. After that, it hits theaters for a two-week limited run starting November 26, before landing on Netflix worldwide on December 12. Holiday mystery marathons? Yes, please.

Now, what’s the plot? A young priest, Jud Duplenticy (O’Connor), is sent to assist Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Brolin), and right away you sense trouble brewing in that communion line. The cast of suspects is bigger than all the plot twists Knives Out ever threw at us: there’s church lady Martha Delacroix (Close), lawyer Vera Draven (Washington), town doc Nat Sharp (Renner), wordsmith best-selling author Lee Ross (Scott), snobby cellist Simone Vivane (Spaeny), political rising star Cy Draven (McCormack), and even the groundskeeper Samson Holt (Haden Church). Add local police chief Geraldine Scott (Mila Kunis) teaming up with Blanc to solve an impossible murder. It’s total suburban paranoia with a Gothic twist.

Rian Johnson is back in writer and director mode, and the energy feels ominous in all the right ways. His previous hits brought style, comedy, and social commentary. With this chapter, the tone gets chilling, and that’s exactly the magic we’re here for.

If you’re a fan of polished mystery with flourish, who knows how to balance ensemble chaos plus cerebral whodunit, Wake Up Dead Man looks like it’s about to be your favorite end-of-year obsession.

Be sure to catch the limited two week theater run, starting November 26.

