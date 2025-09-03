Subscribe
Celebrity News

Jordan Peele’s Upcoming Horror Thriller Loses Release Date

Published on September 3, 2025

Universal Pictures Presents The SXSW Premiere Of "Monkey Man"
Source: Roger Kisby / Getty

Horror fans may have to wait a little longer for Jordan Peele’s next cinematic scare. Variety reports that Universal Pictures has officially removed Peele’s fourth directorial project from its release calendar. Read more about what’s next for the director inside.

Peele’s next film with Universal Pictures was initially scheduled to arrive in theaters in October 2026, but as of now, there’s no new date in sight.

The untitled film was originally meant to drop during Christmas 2024, but the Hollywood guild strikes pushed it back to Halloween 2026. Now, it looks like Peele is taking even more time before rolling cameras. While Universal didn’t offer any official comment, the update leaves fans wondering when they’ll finally get another Peele original.

As expected with Peele’s projects, plot details are locked tighter than a “Get Out” teacup stir. What we do know is that it’s billed as a horror thriller, and Peele has already teased just how excited he is about the story. In a 2024 interview on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast, Peele hinted that this one could be his most ambitious yet.

“I do feel like my next project is clear to me, and I’m psyched that I have another film that, you know, could be my favorite movie if I make it right,” he said.

For now, Peele’s fans will have to settle for his work as a producer. Universal is gearing up to release Him, a sports horror film produced by Peele, on September 19. The movie stars Tyriq Withers as a rookie football player whose dreams of glory turn dark under the mentorship of a legendary quarterback, played by Marlon Wayans. The twist? That greatness comes at a gruesomely supernatural cost. Early buzz is already praising Wayans for stepping outside of comedy into a chilling, dramatic role.

Peele’s directorial track record remains one of the strongest in modern horror, with Get Out (2017), Us (2019), and Nope (2022) each shaking up audiences and dominating cultural conversations. While the wait for his fourth film just got longer, we know Peele doesn’t miss when it comes to serving up thrills, chills, and thought-provoking scares.

Until then, fans will be counting down the days, hoping the Oscar-winning filmmaker drops even the tiniest breadcrumb about what’s coming next.

