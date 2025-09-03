Subscribe
Entertainment

Peacock Announces Fourth & Final Season Of 'Bel-Air'

One Last Ride: Peacock Announces The Release Date For The Fourth & Final Season Of ‘Bel-Air’

Published on September 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Bel-Air Season 4 Asset
Source: Courtesy / Peacock

Today (September 3rd), Peacock shared some exciting news in regards to one of our favorite shows. Continue reading to find out when the drama will be back on our screens!

The hit series Bel-Air was inspired by Morgan Stevenson Cooper’s viral trailer that reimagined the iconic, culture-defining ‘90s sitcom. Peacock’s successful series takes a dramatic and raw approach to this world of swagger, style, and aspiration, while exploring Will’s complex journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air through a current lens.

In the fourth and final season of the series, Will Will tries to balance the fun and excitement of senior year with the expectations that have brought him to this moment. Carlton tests his own resolve as he deals with the fallout of some very big decisions that could threaten his future. Together, both boys will help each other through this pivotal time in their lives. An unexpected power shift will threaten the brotherhood between Phil and Geoffrey, whose loyalties to the Banks family will be tested. Viv struggles with reinventing herself as she looks at motherhood from a different perspective. In addition, it’s Ashley’s freshman year in high school and she’s working through a rebellious phase but quickly learns that the status quo may no longer serve her. After the dramatic events that ended last season, Hilary goes on a journey of self-exploration.

Bel-Air‘s ensemble cast includes Jabari Banks (Will), Adrian Holmes (Phillip Banks), Cassandra Freeman (Vivian Banks), Olly Sholotan (Carlton Banks), Coco Jones (Hilary Banks), Akira Akbar (Ashley Banks), Jimmy Akingbola (Geoffrey), Jordan L. Jones (Jazz), Simone Joy Jones (Lisa). The creative team consists of showrunner, executive producer, and writer Carla Banks Waddles and Cooper, who serves as executive producer and will direct the final two episodes of the series. Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Benny Medina, Quincy Jones, Andy & Susan Borowitz serve as executive producers while David Boorstein, Des Moran, Shukree Tilghman, Felicia Pride took on co-executive producer responsibilities. Nick Copus (EPs 401, 402), Keesha Sharp (EPs 403, 404), and Tina Mabry (EPs 405, 406) each directed two episodes this season.

Fans can expect to catch Bel-Air when it returns to Peacock on Monday, November 24th! Stay tuned for some first look images and the season’s official trailer, which is sure to be released soon.

More from Global Grind
Trending
Atlanta Black Pride
31 Items
Entertainment

A Community Celebration: Da Brat & Judy, TS Madison, Saucy Santana & Many More Attend Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

Destiny's Child With Solange
Entertainment

Solange Shouts Out Beyoncé For Trusting Her To Pen This Iconic Track

Shaboozey Hosts Lionsgate's "The Long Walk" Screening
Entertainment

Timeless & Soulful: Shaboozey Teams Up With Guitarist Stephen Wilson Jr. For The End Title Song For Lionsgate’s ‘The Long Walk’

Brandy & Monica Cereal N' Milk Assets
9 Items
Entertainment

The Latte Is Mine: Brandy & Monica Introduce Dunkin’s Cereal N’ Milk Latte In New Ad

Jeezy x EDGE Assets
Entertainment

Put On: Jay ‘Jeezy’ Jenkins To Launch EDGE Energy Drink

Mid adult woman using mobile phone in the passenger seat inside the car
News

Uber Faces Harrowing Truth: Sexual Assault Occurs Every Eight Minutes

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Teaser Art
Entertainment

Netflix Unveils Dark First Look At ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’

Mariah Carey Performs At Heritage Live Festivals, Sandringham
14 Items
Entertainment

The Crossover We Didn’t Know We Needed: Fans React To Mariah Carey’s Surprise Appearance On Kai Cenat’s ‘Mafiathon 3’ Twitch Stream

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close