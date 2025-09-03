One Last Ride: Peacock Announces The Release Date For The Fourth & Final Season Of ‘Bel-Air’

Source: Courtesy / Peacock

Today (September 3rd), Peacock shared some exciting news in regards to one of our favorite shows. Continue reading to find out when the drama will be back on our screens!

The hit series Bel-Air was inspired by Morgan Stevenson Cooper’s viral trailer that reimagined the iconic, culture-defining ‘90s sitcom. Peacock’s successful series takes a dramatic and raw approach to this world of swagger, style, and aspiration, while exploring Will’s complex journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air through a current lens.

In the fourth and final season of the series, Will Will tries to balance the fun and excitement of senior year with the expectations that have brought him to this moment. Carlton tests his own resolve as he deals with the fallout of some very big decisions that could threaten his future. Together, both boys will help each other through this pivotal time in their lives. An unexpected power shift will threaten the brotherhood between Phil and Geoffrey, whose loyalties to the Banks family will be tested. Viv struggles with reinventing herself as she looks at motherhood from a different perspective. In addition, it’s Ashley’s freshman year in high school and she’s working through a rebellious phase but quickly learns that the status quo may no longer serve her. After the dramatic events that ended last season, Hilary goes on a journey of self-exploration.

Bel-Air‘s ensemble cast includes Jabari Banks (Will), Adrian Holmes (Phillip Banks), Cassandra Freeman (Vivian Banks), Olly Sholotan (Carlton Banks), Coco Jones (Hilary Banks), Akira Akbar (Ashley Banks), Jimmy Akingbola (Geoffrey), Jordan L. Jones (Jazz), Simone Joy Jones (Lisa). The creative team consists of showrunner, executive producer, and writer Carla Banks Waddles and Cooper, who serves as executive producer and will direct the final two episodes of the series. Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Benny Medina, Quincy Jones, Andy & Susan Borowitz serve as executive producers while David Boorstein, Des Moran, Shukree Tilghman, Felicia Pride took on co-executive producer responsibilities. Nick Copus (EPs 401, 402), Keesha Sharp (EPs 403, 404), and Tina Mabry (EPs 405, 406) each directed two episodes this season.

Fans can expect to catch Bel-Air when it returns to Peacock on Monday, November 24th! Stay tuned for some first look images and the season’s official trailer, which is sure to be released soon.