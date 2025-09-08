Subscribe
Entertainment

Moments We Loved From The 2025 Creative Arts Emmys

Creative Arts Emmys 2025: Beyoncé, Kendrick, Obama & ‘SNL’ Shine

Published on September 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Day 2
Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

The 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards spotlighted power players inching closer to iconic status. From Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar moments away from an EGOT to Barack Obama’s third Emmy win, the awards were a moment to remember. Check out some of the highlights inside.

Beyoncé & Kendrick Lamar Take Big Steps Toward EGOT

Beyoncé secured her very first Emmy, winning Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Programming for her Beyoncé Bowl halftime show on Netflix. Her entry in the EGOT race at last. Kendrick Lamar kept his winning streak alive, taking home Outstanding Music Direction for his Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, putting him just one step away from EGOT status. If you can count his Pulitzer, then he is possibly on the path toward PEGOT.

Barack Obama Wins His Third Consecutive Emmy

Former President Barack Obama picked up his third Emmy for Outstanding Narrator for Netflix’s environmental docuseries Our Oceans. He wasn’t in attendance, but comedian Jordan Klepper accepted on his behalf. This win follows two previous Emmy victories for his narration work on other Netflix documentaries.

SNL’s Golden Anniversary is Taking No Prisoners

Celebrating its 50th season, SNL50: The Anniversary Special dominated the night, sweeping seven Creative Arts Emmys. Honors included directing, writing, makeup, hairstyling, lighting, picture editing, and production design. Looks like late night still runs the show.

Other Notable Winners

  • Jimmy Kimmel was crowned Outstanding Game Show Host for Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, extending his haul to three Emmys.
  • Julie Andrews earned her third Emmy—and first since 2005—for voice-over work on Bridgerton at age 89.
  • In technical categories, Apple TV+ comedies like The Studio and Severance and limited series crowd favorites The Penguin claimed multiple craft awards, powering a strong creative showing for narrative series.

As the creative warriors of television take center stage, these awards celebrated both the well-deserved spotlight on industry legends and the unsung artistry behind the scenes.

Related Tags

Celebrity news emmys Newsletter

More from Global Grind
Trending
Destiny's Child With Solange
Entertainment

Solange Shouts Out Beyoncé For Trusting Her To Pen This Iconic Track

Universal Pictures Presents The SXSW Premiere Of "Monkey Man"
Celebrity News

Jordan Peele’s Upcoming Horror Thriller Loses Release Date

Rolling Ray
9 Items
Pop Culture

The Internet Remembers Social Media Sensation Rolling Ray With His Most Viral Moments

Wicked For Good
Entertainment

‘Wicked: For Good’ Trailer Reveals Glinda’s World Without Elphaba

Mariah Carey Performs At Heritage Live Festivals, Sandringham
14 Items
Entertainment

The Crossover We Didn’t Know We Needed: Fans React To Mariah Carey’s Surprise Appearance On Kai Cenat’s ‘Mafiathon 3’ Twitch Stream

Fifth Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
Entertainment

Kenya Barris & Kim Kardashian’s Group Chat Adds Yaya DaCosta & More To Core Cast

Latto x Ice Spice Gyatt Press Photo
41 Items
Music

Latto, Ice Spice, Don Toliver, Justin Bieber & Veeze Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Bel-Air Season 4 Asset
Entertainment

One Last Ride: Peacock Announces The Release Date For The Fourth & Final Season Of ‘Bel-Air’

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close