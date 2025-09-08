Subscribe
Jeezy Announces Tour Finale Live Stream

For The Fans: Jeezy’s Historic ‘TM:101 Live’ Tour Finale To Be Live Streamed On YouTube From Detroit

Published on September 8, 2025

Jeezy Photo
Source: Erika Goldring / Erika Goldring

Since the end of June, Jay ‘Jeezy’ Jenkins has been on his sold-out national TM:101 Live tour. Today, the legend announced that he will end the epic trek with a bang. The four-time Grammy Award nominated rapper shared that he will live stream the tour’s conclusion from Detroit’s Fox Theatre on Friday, September 12th, alongside The Color of Noize Orchestra conducted and arranged by Derrick Hodge, and musical director, Adam Blackstone. This groundbreaking finale marks the culmination of the first-ever national hip-hop tour with a full orchestra.

The TM:101 Live Tour has redefined live hip-hop performance through its symphonic reimagining of Jeezy’s iconic debut album Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101. Every show across the nation has sold out, creating a cultural phenomenon that transcends genre boundaries.

“The level of artistry and excellence delivered has been breathtaking,” said industry observers who witnessed the tour. “This is a black-tie concert where attendees arrive in suits, sequined gowns, bow ties, and tuxedos, singing every lyric to iconic hip-hop anthems performed alongside a world-class orchestra.”

The visual experience is revolutionary, consisting of a stunning tapestry where worlds collide beautifully. Audiences witness a multicultural crowd, an elegant orchestra on stage, and unforgettable and unexpected moments. These sights capture the essence of what makes this tour historically unprecedented. For the Detroit finale, Jeezy is amplifying the experience with a live stream from start to finish of the show on his YouTube channel.

Speaking on the finale, Jeezy commented, “I’m truly grateful to give this moment to my fans everywhere. Whether you couldn’t get a ticket or we couldn’t make it to your city, this stream is my way of bringing the show to you. You’ve supported me from day one, and I want everyone—no matter where you are—to feel part of this historic night. This is for all of us, worldwide.”

“This is hip-hop and music history in the making,” said Leo Bennet, touring partner. “No hip-hop artist has ever taken a production of this magnitude nationwide, and the results have been absolutely magical.”

The live stream will allow fans worldwide to witness this historic moment as Jeezy concludes a tour that has proven street symphonies can be elevated to cinematic art.

Live Stream Details: 

Date: Friday, September 12th, 2025 

Time: 8:30pm ET – 10:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT – 7:30pm PT

Platform: Jeezy’s YouTube Channel

