Embodying Culutural Impact: Juvenile & K. Michelle To Headline The HBCU Concert Series At The 9th Annual HBCU Week In Wilmington

The HBCU Week Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to increasing enrollment and supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). This week, it was announced that the 2025 HBCU Concert Series will be headlined by Juvenile and K. Michelle during the 9th annual HBCU Week Wilmington (DE). The week, which is presented by Sallie Mae, will take place from September 21st through September 27th.

Merging HBCU pride with powerhouse performances from two artists who continue to shape R&B and hip-hop culture, this year’s concert promises to be one of the most unforgettable highlights of the week.

K. Michelle is a proud HBCU graduate and is currently experiencing a career renaissance. She has boldly transitioned into country music with her new single ‘Jack Daniel’s’ and an upcoming country album. In addition, she has expanded her presence in both music and entertainment by joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Her journey reflects the very essence of HBCU Week: celebrating legacy, achievement, and the courage to break new ground.

New Orleans rap legend Juvenile continues to captivate audiences nationwide. With recent deluxe reissues of his classic 400 Degreez album and a nationwide tour underway, he remains a cultural mainstay and generational influence in hip-hop. His performance at HBCU Week further cements the event’s tradition of showcasing artists who embody cultural impact and staying power.

Over the past eight years, HBCU Week has become a national embodiment of celebrating Black excellence while driving tangible educational impact—boosting college admissions and awarding millions in scholarships annually. Past concerts have featured Wale (2021), Monica (2023), and Jadakiss, JT, Lady London, and Honey Bxby (2024).

“This experience is all about laying the foundation early for current and future students,” says Ashley Christopher, founder and CEO of HBCU Week Foundation. “It’s about showing students what HBCU culture is all about. By immersing them in that experience, we help students envision their future in an HBCU long before the college fair or the scholarships come into play.”

For more information about the HBCU Week Foundation and full event details (including this year’s marquee programming lineup), please visit www.hbcuweek.org