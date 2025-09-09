A New Chapter: Ty Dolla $ign Announces ‘TYCOON’ Release Date & Reveals Album Cover + Trailer

Source: Courtesy / Atlantic Music Group

Much to the delight of his fans, Ty Dolla $ign has announced that his fourth solo studio album, TYCOON, will be released on October 17th. The 15-track project will include features from Leon Thomas and Chlöe, alongside the lead single “ALL IN,” which dropped earlier this summer. Ty has described the album as a statement of growth and musical evolution, signaling a return to his solo spotlight after years of collaborative work. With the promise of elevated production and his signature blend of R&B, hip-hop, and soul, TYCOON is positioned as one of his most ambitious efforts to date.

Over the last few years, Ty has been prolific both as a solo artist and collaborator. Following his 2020 album Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, he linked with Kanye West to form the duo ¥$, releasing Vultures 1 in early 2024 and Vultures 2 later that same year, both chart-topping projects. He also teased “Wheels Fall Off,” a Kanye-assisted track, while confirming Vultures 3 is still in the works. These collaborations showcased his versatility and cemented his role as a creative force in the industry. Although his fans appreciate any music from him, they have been eagerly awaiting a new solo body of work that puts Ty at the center. TYCOON looks ready to answer that call, marking his first solo LP in five years.

The anticipation only grew when Ty wiped his social media pages and dropped a striking black-and-white trailer on Instagram, introducing the world to TYCOON. The clip opens with haunting visuals of suited businessmen as a narrator explains the origins of the word “tycoon,” comparing its historic meaning of “Great Lord” with its modern associations of greed and access.

The mood turns very threatening as the narration concludes, “When I asked, they left me nothing…they mistook my sympathy for grace,” before Ty stares into the camera, giving off a strong feeling of defiance. The trailer sets the tone for an album that feels both personal and powerful, heightening excitement for its October 17th release. Check out the album trailer, and cover (which was also released this week) above. Share your thoughts in the comment section!