CLEO TV Celebrates 25 Years Of Girlfriends With A Marathon

Published on September 11, 2025

CLEO TV Celebrates 25 Years of 'Girlfriends'
Source: Courtesy / CLEO TV

Fans of one of television’s most iconic friend groups are in for a treat this weekend. CLEO TV is throwing it back to 2000 with a 25th Anniversary Marathon of Girlfriends. The marathon will celebrate the laughter, tears, drama, and unforgettable moments that made the show a cultural touchstone. Read more about it inside.

The marathon kicks off Saturday (Sept. 13) at 12 p.m. ET and runs through Sunday (Sept. 14), giving viewers the perfect chance to binge all eight groundbreaking seasons.

Originally premiering on Sept.11, 2000, Girlfriends introduced audiences to the lives, loves, and careers of four dynamic Black women. Fans grew up watching their TV girlfriends Joan, Toni, Maya, and Lynn as they navigated friendship, romance and ambition in Los Angeles. From Toni’s savvy career moves to Joan’s grounded yet complicated love life, Maya’s bold confidence, and Lynn’s humor and heart, the series offered a refreshing, authentic look at the complexities of Black womanhood.

What made Girlfriends so special was its signature mix of heart, humor and sharp social commentary. The show didn’t shy away from addressing timeless issues like race, identity, career struggles, and romantic entanglements. All while keeping audiences laughing and relating to every twist and turn. Its influence can still be felt today in conversations around representation, female friendships and television storytelling.

CLEO TV’s marathon is part of its ongoing commitment to showcasing authentic, empowering stories that reflect Black culture in all its richness and diversity. Whether you grew up watching Joan and the crew tackle life’s highs and lows or you are just discovering the series for the first time, the marathon is the ultimate way to honor a show that has stood the test of time.

So, mark your calendars and get your snacks ready. This is a celebration of sisterhood and laughter that continues to resonate 25 years later. Don’t miss the chance to relive every argument, heartfelt confession, and hilarious mishap that made Girlfriends a must-watch series for generations of fans.

Tune in all weekend long exclusively on CLEO TV, and celebrate a series that redefined friendship, representation, and Black excellence on the small screen.

