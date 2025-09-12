Subscribe
Politics

WTFGO In Politics: Cancer Study Buried & ICE Raids Return

WTFGO In Politics This Week: Cancer Study Buried & ICE Raids Return

Published on September 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

People Gather At The Pasadena Auto Wash Where There Was An Immigration Raid
Source: MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images / Getty

We’re back with the wildest headlines in politics. This week brought us suppressed science, racial profiling rulings, and a shooting that’s got the internet in mourning and outrage. Strap in. Read ‘WTFGO in Politics’ this week inside.

Trump & RFK Jr Accused of Burying Study Linking Alcohol to Cancer

A study that shows drinking alcohol (even in moderate amounts) has strong ties to cancer was quietly commissioned in 2022 under the Department of Health and Human Services. According to Blavity, scientists say the final draft was turned in months ago. Yet, the Trump administration reportedly chose not to publish it. Critics (including health experts) are saying this isn’t just bad PR, but it’s a public health concern. The very info set to shape new national dietary guidelines might be buried because it makes “Big Alcohol” nervous.

Supreme Court Opens Door for ICE to Use Racial Profiling in LA

Blavity also reports that in Los Angeles a judge had placed limits on ICE raids that used race, language, job, and location to target people, but this week SCOTUS threw those restrictions aside. The decision, made under emergency review, means ICE agents can more freely make immigration stops that many believe amount to outright racial profiling. Civil rights groups are sounding the alarm, saying this could cause serious harm to Latino and immigrant communities who already live in fear of overreach.

Charlie Kirk Shooting Prompts Discourse Online

This week also saw the shocking death of right-wing podcaster, Charlie Kirk, during a campus event at Utah Valley University. Video of the shooting immediately went viral, creeping into feeds with few content warnings. Platforms scrambled with some restricting, some removing content, and many allowing it to spread. NY Times reports that experts warn it’s a reflection of how content moderation is failing when it matters most.

The reaction online has been mixed. Some condemn the violence and the viral spread of graphic footage, others use it to push political narratives. Parents raised concerns because teens are seeing the content. Meanwhile, Roblox removed over 100 game experiences tied to the shooting, underscoring how video games, social media, and streaming platforms are all part of the problem now.

The groups of people, who were directly affected by the narratives Kirk pushed online before his death, are uninterested in the chatter and news around him.
From public health being sidelined, to civil rights getting rolled back, to people dying and their deaths becoming memes, it’s a wild landscape out here.

Related Tags

News News & Politics Newsletter

More from Global Grind
Trending
Jeezy Photo
Entertainment

For The Fans: Jeezy’s Historic ‘TM:101 Live’ Tour Finale To Be Live Streamed On YouTube From Detroit

Comedian Richard Pryor Performing On Stage
Entertainment

Marlon Wayans Or Mike Epps? Fans Debate Who Should Play Richard Pryor After Screen Test Leaks

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
6 Items
Entertainment

Six Standout Moments From The 2025 MTV VMAs

The Braxtons Assets
10 Items
Entertainment

Drama, Heart & Legacy: We TV Shares The Official Trailer For Season 2 Of ‘The Braxtons’ + First Look Images

Unrecognizable Man Moving Knight Chess Piece
News

Jessica Hyatt Crowned Highest-Ranked Black Woman In Chess

Latto x Ice Spice Gyatt Press Photo
41 Items
Music

Latto, Ice Spice, Don Toliver, Justin Bieber & Veeze Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Netflix's 'The Rip' First Look Images
Entertainment

Teyana Taylor Brings The Heat In Netflix’s New Thriller ‘The Rip’

Destiny's Child With Solange
Entertainment

Solange Shouts Out Beyoncé For Trusting Her To Pen This Iconic Track

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close