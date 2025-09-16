Terence Crawford’s Walkout & Lizzo, SZA’s Commentary Win Fight Night

Subscribe
Crawford’s Walkout & Lizzo, SZA’s Commentary Win Fight Night

Published on September 16, 2025

Canelo v Crawford
Source: Steve Marcus / Getty

Terence Crawford made quite the entrance at the fight on Sunday (Sept. 14). He walked out to Canción del Mariachi (yes, the iconic “Desperado” tune) while carrying a guitar case. Lizzo and SZA also made a special appearance and they were both mic’d during the entire fight tracking commentary worth listening to. Check out the Crawford vs. Canelo highlights inside.

The imagery and sound combos hit different. With a live mariachi band, Crawford holds the guitar case. Meanwhile, fans speculate the symbolism behind the strange choice. One user on TikTok broke down the significance of the entire entry. She predicts the guitar case was more than a prop, and instead, it was a subtle flex, paying homage to Latino culture and letting the crowd know he wasn’t just there to fight; he was there to honor history and style. 

This TikTok fan argues this was all intentional. In post-fight interviews, Crawford said the choice was inspired by the movie Desperado. A childhood friend even played the mariachi tune live. Fans loved the nod. Many praised him for bridging cultures, turning what could’ve been just another walk-out into a moment people will talk about for years.

Check out the post explaining the cultural meaning behind Crawford’s legendary entrance:

Lizzo & SZA: The Unexpected MVPs in Commentary

Now let’s talk about who stole ears ringside: Lizzo and SZA. They easily became fan favorite commentators for the evening. These two were mic’d up, sharing their honest reactions and most of the moments were filled with SZA’s prayers. Reacting live to moments in the fight, hyping up Crawford, acknowledging Canelo’s skills, and offering commentary that felt like what we needed: real, personal, and full of energy.

Their reactions? Golden. As Crawford moved through the rounds with tactical precision, you hear the gasps, the excitement, the appreciation in SZA’s voice. Lizzo chiming in with big energy during Crawford’s signature moments made people lean into their screens.

Check out a clip from their commentary:

Why These Moments Matter

Sure, the fight was historic — Crawford became undisputed super-middleweight champ, moving up two weight classes and edging out Canelo with a unanimous decision. These sideshow moments like Crawford’s intentional walkout and celebrity commentary from SZA and Lizzo are what make a fight night even more special. These moments made it culture.

