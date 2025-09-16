All Roads Lead To The Desert: Jeezy Announces Las Vegas Residency & New ‘Still Snowin’ Project

Source: Andrew Potter / 313 Presents

Jay ‘Jeezy’ Jenkins just wrapped up his sold-out national TM:101 Live orchestra tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of Lets Get It: Thug Motivation 101. Today, following the unprecedented success of the trek, Jeezy has announced a Las Vegas residency at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The Grammy nominated rapper also revealed details about his highly anticipated new project Still Snowin’.

The TM:101 Live residency will showcase Jeezy performing alongside a quadrupled, 101-piece live orchestra, continuing the revolutionary format that has redefined hip-hop performance nationwide. The residency is structured as a two-part experience designed to capture the essence of each season. TM:101 Live – The Masquerade kicks off the residency on October 31st and November 1st, offering a fall-themed spectacular perfectly timed for the season. The experience continues in December with TM:101 Live – The Nutcracker, a winter-themed edition scheduled for December 19th and December 21st, promising to bring “a light chance of snow to the Vegas desert.”

The production features musical direction from renowned Adam Blackstone, with acclaimed composer Derrick Hodge conducting the orchestra. DJ Drama and DJ Ace will provide live sets, creating an immersive musical journey that spans genres and generations. Check out Jeezy’s official announcement for the residency below.

Alongside the residency announcement, Jeezy revealed exciting details about Still Snowin’, a new Gangsta Grillz collaboration with DJ Drama set to release on his birthday, September 28th.

“We’re celebrating 20 years of TM:101, which has been amazing and a milestone in my career,” Jeezy explained. “I also wanted to keep going. I feel like I’m in the zone. I’ve got my second wind in my creative space. Still Snowin’ is a Gangsta Grillz,” continued Jeezy, referencing DJ Drama’s legendary mixtape series. “Sep. 28 (when it releases) is my birthday. It’s one of my favorite projects ever.”

The announcement signals Jeezy’s creative momentum following the cultural phenomenon of his TM:101 Live tour, which has been praised by industry veterans as “historically unprecedented” and “a collision of worlds that redefines live hip-hop performance.” The tour featured black-tie audiences singing along to hip-hop anthems reimagined with full orchestral arrangements.

Las Vegas residency ticketing information can be found at www.tm101live.com.