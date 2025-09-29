The Ultimate Bad Bunny Super Bowl 2026 Setlist: Songs He Could Perform

Subscribe
Bad Bunny Songs: The Ultimate Super Bowl 2026 Setlist

Bad Bunny is officially taking the stage at the world's biggest event.

Published on September 29, 2025

Source: Gladys Vega / Getty

A Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show is happening! The superstar is officially stepping onto the world’s biggest stage. He was just announced as the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show performer for February 2026. The Puerto Rican megastar has already made history as one of the most-streamed artists of all time, but now he’s about to cement his legacy with a performance that will live in Super Bowl history. Check out the songs we think he will perform at Super Bowl 2026.

RELATED: A Bad Bunny Course Debuts At Yale University This Fall

If there’s one thing we know about Benito, it’s that he never plays it safe. So expect fireworks, surprise guests, and a whole lot of cultural pride. Fans are already buzzing about what songs might make the cut, and honestly, the possibilities are endless. From his global smashes to his perreo anthems, Bad Bunny has the kind of catalog that can electrify a stadium full of football fans while keeping millions at home glued to their screens. And while he’s known for staying true to his roots, the NFL stage could be his moment to balance Spanish-language dominance with a few crossover gems.

What makes this performance so monumental is the representation. Bad Bunny won’t just be performing for himself, but he’ll be carrying Puerto Rico, Latin trap, and reggaetón on his back for a worldwide audience. And what better time than Hispanic Heritage Month to make this announcement? Go NFL!

Whether he goes bold with “Safaera” or slows it down with “Ojitos Lindos,” each song choice will be a statement. With that in mind, here’s our ultimate Bad Bunny Super Bowl setlist. Check it out below.

1. “Tití Me Preguntó”
A high-energy opener from Un Verano Sin Ti that mixes Dominican dembow, bachata, and trap — the perfect stadium starter.

2. “Dákiti”
Smooth, sleek, and global. This one sets the vibe while showing off his crossover appeal.

3. “Me Porto Bonito”
A stadium sing-along moment guaranteed to have fans screaming the hook.

4. “Yo Perreo Sola”
A feminist anthem that would shine with bold visuals and choreography.

5. “I Like It” (with Cardi B & J Balvin)
A bilingual smash that bridges cultures and generations — and would make for an epic guest moment.

6. “Safaera”
Chaotic, unpredictable, and iconic. A must for the hype factor.

7. “Ojitos Lindos”
A sweet and emotional cool-down to end the set on a heartfelt note.

With a catalog this stacked, Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl is bound to be a cultural moment in history. Comment on which Bad Bunny banger you need to hear at halftime?  Are you team “Safaera” chaos, “Yo Perreo Sola” energy, or “Ojitos Lindos” vibes? Drop your dream picks below and let’s build the ultimate Benito playlist together.

RELATED: Bad Bunny Blasts Trump & Champions Immigrants In ‘NUEVAYoL’ Video

