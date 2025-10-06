Subscribe
Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Final Role To Air On FOX

One For The Road: Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Final Role On “Murder In A Small Town” To Air On FOX

The legendary Malcolm-Jamal Warner left us one last exhibition of his supreme talent as his final performance hits our screens.

Published on October 6, 2025

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

It was a devastating moment for the entertainment world when news broke earlier this year that Malcolm-Jamal Warner had passed away. The actor, just 54 years old, died in July after drowning while vacationing in Costa Rica. Immediately, tributes began to pour in from co-stars, friends, and fans who remembered him not just for his iconic roles but also for his kindness, intelligence, and artistry. The passing of the New Jersey native left a void in Hollywood, particularly among those who had followed him from childhood star to mature actor and creative force.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s impact and career were nothing short of remarkable. He first became a household name as The Huxtable on The Cosby Show, a defining role that spanned the 1980s and 1990s. The hit series helped shift the portrayal of Black families on television. Luckily for us, he wasn’t just confined to that role, though. He went on to appear in sitcoms, dramas, and stage work, directing episodes of shows like Keenan & Kel and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He also pursued music and poetry by releasing jazz-influenced albums, reciting spoken word, and contributing to musical collaborations. Warner even earned a Grammy in 2015 for a performance on “Jesus Children” by Robert Glasper. Over the decades, Warner navigated the difficult transition many child actors face, carving out a legacy of depth, purpose, and reinvention.

Audiences will have the chance to see one of Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s final performances air on network television in the FOX drama Murder in a Small Town. He appears in Season 2, Episode 3 titled “Mother Love.” In his guest role that carries a lot of emotional weight, Warner plays Richard Buscombe, a devoted father raising his daughter alone, who becomes a prime suspect when his ex-wife returns to town and is murdered. The character wrestles with anger, grief, and the fierce desire to protect his child. Warner brings a level of nuance and vulnerability even to a compact arc, showcasing what few actors could in limited screen time.

In many ways, the appearance feels like a fitting capstone to Warner’s fantastic career. He once again gets a chance to showcase his quiet power and emotional intelligence. Although it’s just a guest episode, Rossif Sutherland, one of his co-stars, shared that Warner brought “many layers” and subtlety to the part. It’s an opportunity for fans to see his artistry one last time as the cameras roll, and for newer viewers to appreciate how deeply he could fully embody a role. In an industry where final performances often become part of one’s legend, this one is extra meaningful.

Let’s give Malcolm-Jamal Warner his flowers tonight and always! He was a brilliant actor, a compelling creative, and a steady presence whose work spanned decades and mediums. Tap into Mother Love,” airing on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at 8pm ET/PT, and witness a true master at their craft.

RELATED: Celebrating Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Most Noteworthy Roles

