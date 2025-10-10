Source: Valerie Terranova / Getty

Prime Video’s crime thriller Cross is officially returning for Season 2, and the streamer dropped both a teaser and a premiere date during its panel at New York Comic Con. The announcement revealed that the new season will premiere on February 11th, with the first three episodes launching simultaneously, and then new episodes arriving weekly until the season finale on March 18th.

To set the stage, Season 1 follows Aldis Hodge as Detective/forensic psychologist Alex Cross, working alongside his long-time partner John Sampson (played by Isaiah Mustafa) to hunt down a serial killer known as “Fanboy.” Cross must also battle the demons of his personal life, particularly the mystery surrounding the murder of his wife, Maria. Over the course of the season, Cross and Sampson trace the Fanboy Killer’s obsession, intervene to stop planned murders, and in the finale, confront both the killer and the deeper conspiracy behind his wife’s death. By the end of Season 1, Alex succeeds in bringing Ed Ramsey, the Fanboy Killer (played by Ryan Eggold), to justice, destroying his manifesto and ensuring he’s erased from his cult of followers.

Cross also uncovers the identity of the person responsible for ordering Maria’s murder, who turns out to be Miss Nancy, a piano teacher who harbored a grudge tied to Alex’s past. She ultimately takes her own life after her scheme is exposed. With Ramsey in custody and the truth about Maria’s death revealed, Cross finds a bittersweet closure. The end of Season 1 hints at lingering threats and more entanglements, especially around the role of FBI Agent Kayla Craig (Alona Tal) in extending immunity to shady players.

So what lies ahead in Cross Season 2? The teaser and reporting following its release suggest a darker, more high-stakes game. Cross will be pitted against a ruthless vigilante who’s targeting corrupt billionaire magnates in a twisted crusade for retribution. The new season is already framed with its own title, “Bitter Fruit,” and promises to deepen tension around Kayla Craig’s allegiances and the shadowy networks at work in Washington, D.C. Returning cast includes Aldis Hodge, Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Juanita Jennings, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, and Johnny Ray Gill (reprising Bobby Trey). In contrast, new additions for Season 2 include Matthew Lillard, Jeanine Mason, and Wes Chatham.

On the production side, Ben Watkins is the showrunner and creator. Blue Monday Productions, Skydance Television, and Paramount Television Studios make the series. In addition to Watkins and Hodge, Cross is executive produced by Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, J. David Shanks, Aiyana White, Craig Siebels, Owen Shiflett, James Patterson, Bill Robinson, and Patrick Santa.

Check out the exciting teaser below and stay tuned for the official trailer! Share your thoughts in the comment section.

