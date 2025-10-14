Subscribe
Entertainment

Neo-Soul Legend D’Angelo’s Impact On Artists

D’Angelo’s Impact: Artists Who Have Been Inspired By The Neo-Soul Legend

The four-time Grammy Award winner, who was an intricate part of the growth of neo-soul in the 1990s, continues to influence today's stars.

Published on October 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

USA – 2012 Bonnaroo Music Festival
Source: Michael Hurcomb / Getty

The music world is mourning the loss of D’Angelo, who has passed away at the age of 51 after a private battle with pancreatic cancer. Known as one of the architects of the neo-soul movement, D’Angelo’s influence stretched far beyond his modest discography. In an industry often driven by fast trends, his music embodied patience, depth, purpose, and raw humanity. The Richmond, Virginia native reminded listeners that real soul can’t be rushed and that soul music wasn’t just a genre, but also a spiritual experience. His artistry didn’t just inspire; it set the standard for how Black musicians could seamlessly merge tradition and evolution.

D’Angelo first burst onto the scene in 1995 with Brown Sugar, a debut album that helped define a new sound for R&B. Mixing live instrumentation, gospel roots, jazz fluidity, and hip-hop swagger, he created something timeless and undeniably authentic. The album’s hits, “Lady” and “Brown Sugar,” became instant fan favorites and lent commercial weight to the ever-growing neo-soul movement. His 2000 masterpiece Voodoo cemented him as a musical genius, earning him his first two Grammy Awards (Best R&B Album, Best Male R&B Vocal Performance). The record’s sultry single “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” became a cultural moment due to its iconic video. When Black Messiah dropped in 2014 after a 14-year hiatus, it became both a protest record and a celebration of Black resilience. The project felt prophetic in its timing and message, and just as urgent as his debut. The socially aware album earned D’Angelo two more Grammys (Best R&B Album, Best R&B Song).

Throughout his career, D’Angelo worked alongside and inspired a host of artists who would shape modern soul and R&B. As part of the Soulquarians collective (with Questlove, James Poyser, J Dilla, Erykah Badu, and Common), he helped pioneer a sound that blurred the lines between funk, hip-hop, and gospel. Collaborations with Raphael Saadiq, Angie Stone, and Lauryn Hill revealed his ability to turn creative chemistry into musical history.

His artistry has influenced generations of musicians, including Robert Glasper and Anderson .Paak to Frank Ocean, H.E.R., Miguel, and Jazmine Sullivan. D’Angelo’s smooth vocals, live musicianship, and sense of groove became a blueprint for artists searching for depth and honesty in their sound. All of the aforementioned names carry traces of him in the music.

D’Angelo’s legacy goes deeper than just his sound, though. He represented the sacred balance between vulnerability and power, an artist who refused to compromise his art for fame or fortune. His long silences between albums weren’t just absences; they were testaments to his perfectionism and deep respect for his craft. To many, D’Angelo wasn’t just the face of neo-soul; he was the heartbeat. Now, as fans and peers across the globe pay tribute, one thing is clear: Although he’s gone, his spirit will continue to echo through every artist who carried forward the sound he helped create. Rest In Peace to a legend!

RELATED: D’Angelo, Voice Of Neo-Soul, Dead at 51 — Cause Of Death Revealed

Related Tags

D'Angelo

More from Global Grind

You May Also Like

Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her "Chymoji" Emoji Collection

Run It Back?! Blac Chyna Sparks Rob Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors With Mysterious Social Media Post

Bossip
Wendy Williams Hunter Birthday Give Back Gala

Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband's Guardianship Lawsuit Dismissed By Judge

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival

Tyler, The Creator Checks Akademiks For Boyfriend Rumors

Hip-Hop Wired
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals

Nicki Minaj Threatens To Pull Her Album Amid Reports She's At Risk Of Losing Her L.A. Mansion—'Bye, Barbz'

Bossip
Trending
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Entertainment

That Aint It: The Internet Responds To The First Music Video From Timbaland’s AI Artist TaTa

Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025
16 Items
Entertainment

Throwing Their Names Into The History Books: Meet The 16 Black Starting Quarterbacks In The NFL In 2025

Girl receives flu shot at outdoor free clinic
Politics

WTFGO in Politics: Free Speech Under Fire, Vaccines In Chaos & TikTok’s Future

Avatar: The Way Of Water Key Art And Stills
Entertainment

How The Avatar Movie Reshaped Visual Storytelling And Changed Cinema Forever

Unrecognizable Man Moving Knight Chess Piece
News

Jessica Hyatt Crowned Highest-Ranked Black Woman In Chess

Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour - San Juan, PR
Entertainment

The Ultimate Bad Bunny Super Bowl 2026 Setlist: Songs He Could Perform

Spotify Press Announcement
11 Items
Entertainment

Can’t Fake Chemistry: 11 D’Angelo Collaborations That Deserve A Listen

Abbott Elementary
10 Items
Entertainment

What to Watch: 10 Black Sitcoms With The Best Halloween-Themed Episodes

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close