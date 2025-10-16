Subscribe
News

Vic Mensa Accuses Trump Of Causing Division In Chicago

Vic Mensa Accuses Trump Of Causing Division In Chicago In New Op-Ed

Via a guest essay for The New York Times, Vic Mensa refers to President Trump's military deployment in Chicago as divisive.

Published on October 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Los Angeles Screening Of Documentary Film "Songs From The Hole"

Vic Mensa has long used his platform to speak out against certain injustices, doing so once more via a new editorial piece. In a guest essay for the New York Times, Vic Mensa accuses President Donald Trump of causing division in Chicago via the deployment of National Guard troops and the aggressive actions of ICE agents.

Vic Mensa opened the guest essay referencing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who sent a busload of Venezuelan immigrants to Chicago and other so-called sanctuary cities as an affront to the past administration’s immigration policies.

From the op-ed:

Related Stories

The apparent chaos of these arrivals, hyped by the right-wing media, helped re-elect Donald Trump. And it led directly to what happened this past week, when the federal government began treating my city like enemy territory. Rappelling out of helicopters like in a scene from “Black Hawk Down,” federal agents raided an apartment building in the predominantly Black community of South Shore, knocking down doors, separating children from their zip-tied parents and detaining people barely clothed.

In recent weeks, Mensa, 32, has taken to social media to offer his sharp opinions on current social and political matters, but the guest essay appears to be his most pointed yet. Chicago is currently dealing with the implementation of military operations under Trump’s guidance, claiming that the city and state’s crime issues are out of control.

The entire piece can be found here.

Photo: Getty

Vic Mensa Accuses Trump Of Causing Division In Chicago In New Op-Ed  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related Tags

vic mensa

More from Global Grind

You May Also Like

Michigan Central Station Opening Celebration

Michigan Love Story: Rumors Swirl That Eminem Is Dating His Stylist, Katrina Malota

Hip-Hop Wired

DJ Akademiks Says He Told Drake Not To Mention Kendrick Lamar on 'ICEMAN'

Hip-Hop Wired
World Premiere Of Hulu's "All's Fair" - Arrivals

Kim Kardashian, Teyana Taylor, Niecy Nash-Betts & Their 'All's Fair' Costars Sizzle & Slay The Series' Los Angeles Premiere

Bossip
Cardi B "Am I The Drama" Meet And Greet

Formula Feeding Brand Bobbie Defends 'Wonderful Mom' Cardi B Amid Copious Criticism, Rapper Responds—'Y'all Ain't Stopping No Bags!'

Bossip
Trending
Prime Video's "Cross" Season Two At New York Comic Con 2025
Entertainment

It Begins & Ends With Him: What To Expect From Season 2 Of Prime Video’s ‘Cross’

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Entertainment

That Aint It: The Internet Responds To The First Music Video From Timbaland’s AI Artist TaTa

Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025
16 Items
Entertainment

Throwing Their Names Into The History Books: Meet The 16 Black Starting Quarterbacks In The NFL In 2025

Girl receives flu shot at outdoor free clinic
Politics

WTFGO in Politics: Free Speech Under Fire, Vaccines In Chaos & TikTok’s Future

Avatar: The Way Of Water Key Art And Stills
Entertainment

How The Avatar Movie Reshaped Visual Storytelling And Changed Cinema Forever

Unrecognizable Man Moving Knight Chess Piece
News

Jessica Hyatt Crowned Highest-Ranked Black Woman In Chess

Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour - San Juan, PR
Entertainment

The Ultimate Bad Bunny Super Bowl 2026 Setlist: Songs He Could Perform

Abbott Elementary
10 Items
Entertainment

What to Watch: 10 Black Sitcoms With The Best Halloween-Themed Episodes

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close