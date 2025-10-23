Really Really: Kevin Gates’ Ex Wife Claims Rapper ‘Dismantled The Financial Foundation Of Their Family’

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Kevin Gates’ estranged wife, Dreka Gates, recently filed court documents claiming that in late 2021, he “dismantled the financial foundation of their family,” according to reports. She alleges that he ceased paying for key obligations, such as their children’s private school tuition and property taxes on their shared Mississippi farm. At the same time, Dreka contends that Kevin was buying luxury vehicles (18 in total) and had purchased a $4.7 million estate in Calabasas.

The ex-couple, who married in October 2015 after years of dating, share two children: Islah (12) and Khaza (11). In July 2025, Dreka filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing July 10 as their separation date. As the split progressed, Dreka asked the court to award her more than $27,000 per month in child support and over $46,000 per month in spousal support, amounting to a combined request of around $70,000 per month.

Dreka’s filing also shared that their Mississippi farm is under threat of foreclosure after the IRS placed a $7 million tax lien on the property. In her view, the contrast between Gates’ public show of wealth and the family’s private financial collapse is severe. While basic family needs allegedly went unfunded, the luxury purchases continued unabated. Meanwhile, Gates’ response in legal filings has been to claim that he and Dreka were never legally married, which Dreka’s side calls “factually baseless.”

Since the divorce filing, both Gates and Dreka have been navigating the fallout. For Gates, the split has followed a high-profile short marriage to influencer Brittney Renner (they reportedly got married on April 6, 2025, and divorced on May 28, 2025), which added extra media scrutiny to the unfolding family situation. Dreka, meanwhile, is pushing not just for support but also for recognition as the primary custodian of their children, claiming she has borne 95% of their care since 2023. As the case proceeds, questions remain about how Gates’ public image as a self-made artist and family man will be reconciled with these serious internal allegations of financial neglect. We will be sure to circle back with any new developments.

