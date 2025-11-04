Subscribe
A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Attend The CFDA Awards

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Attend The CFDA Awards Along With The Olsen Twins

We love seeing A$AP Rocky and Rihanna together anywhere these days...

Published on November 4, 2025

The 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards
Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

While Rihanna and A$AP Rocky continue to churn out children and create a full house of their own that may or may not lead to a reality series at some point in the future, the couple continues to live their lives as a power couple. Pretty Flacko and Rih Rih took the audience at the CFDA Awards by surprise when they hit the red carpet along with some other celebrities that are rarely seen these days.

According to USA Today, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna showed up as the new “Black Love” couple that we hope stands the test of time (damnit, Remy!) and showed out on the red carpet. Later, Rocky was blessed with the Fashion Icon honor of the night. Standing by her man just a few months after giving birth to their third child, Rocki, Rihanna stunned in an all-black outfit that showcased just how much the singer can make anything look amazing.

Needless to say, Rocky was more than happy to share this moment with his wifey.

Per USA Today:

“On a serious note, I just want to say it’s a real honor to be the recipient of this award. Yes, I agree: I am an icon. But I’m nothing without my peers and a lot of y’all in the room,” Rocky said in his acceptance speech.

“Baby girl, I love you,” he said to Rihanna, who took home the same honor in 2014. “You won this so long ago. Remember, I told you, ‘You inspired me. Imma win that … one day, every award.’ Remember that …? We did it, baby.”

Lord, we hope they stay together forever!

Meanwhile, the Olsen twins made a rare public appearance at the event as well. They were in attendance to accept the Accessory Designer of the Year Award, in which Ashley Olsen thanked their supporters by simply saying, “To our amazing customers who have given us the opportunity to do what we love, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you.” 

Who knew they were actually on their grind all these years later?

What do y’all think about A$AP Rocky taking home the Fashion Icon Award? Do y’all think he’s that dude? Let us know in the comments section below.

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Attend The CFDA Awards Along With The Olsen Twins was originally published on hiphopwired.com

A$AP Rocky rihanna

