A Forgotten Legacy: Peacock Documentary On Black Cowboys By Jordan Peele Announced

Source: Courtesy / Peacock

After leading us through the unsettling suburban horrors of Get Out and Us, and the expansive sci-fi spectacle Nope, filmmaker and producer Jordan Peele is back in the documentary space with a compelling new project, High Horse: The Black Cowboy. The three-part docuseries, executive produced by Peele’s own Monkeypaw Productions, explores a long-overlooked chapter of American history: the legacy of Black cowboys and cowgirls, which has often been erased from the mainstream Wild West narrative.

Jason Perez directs the series and its executive producers include Peele, Win Rosenfeld, Keisha Senter, Jamal Watson, Marí Keiko Gonzalez, Liz Yale Marsh, Kadine Anckle, Tom Casciato, Sacha Jenkins and Keith McQuirter. Produced by Monkeypaw and Universal Television Alternative Studio (a division of Universal Studio Group), the show blends archival footage, historical photography and new interviews.

What can viewers expect? Over three episodes, the series “confronts and reclaims the Wild West,” unpacking how Black Cowboys and cowgirls shaped America’s frontier culture, yet have often been written out of it. Interviews feature a range of voices, including Peele himself, country and culture crossover artists such as Bun B, Rick Ross and Blanco Brown, actors like Pam Grier and Glynn Turman, equestrian groups such as The Compton Cowboys, plus voices like Tina Knowles and cultural commentators including Lynae Vanee. The score is composed by Raphael Saadiq, adding a richer musical layer to the storytelling.

Mark your calendar! High Horse: The Black Cowboy premieres Thursday, November 20, on the streaming platform Peacock. The scarcity of only three parts makes this a concise yet powerful experience, the kind of series designed to spark conversation and reflection. Given Peele’s prior work weaving genre and social commentary, we can expect a visually striking, emotionally grounded and culturally sharp exploration of identity, history and representation.

“If there were no Black cowboys, then America would not exist.” That direct declaration signals the documentary’s bold reframing of a forgotten legacy. Check out the nearly two-minute official trailer for High Horse: The Black Cowboy above and share your thoughts on the upcoming three-part series.

RELATED: ‘Snowfall’ Spinoff Starring Gail Bean & Isaiah John Coming To FX & Hulu