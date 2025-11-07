Eric Benét Is Warming Up The Holidays With New Soulful Christmas Album

Subscribe
Eric Benét Is Warming Up The Holidays With New Christmas Album

R&B crooner Eric Benét reflects on his storied career, from recording a holiday album to the loss of his close friend D'Angelo.

Published on November 7, 2025

Eric Benet, 'It's Christmas' (2025)
Eric Benét/JBR Creative Group

When considering the timeless voices of modern soul music, many names can come to mind. However, no one would argue if you threw the incomparable Eric Benét on the list of G.O.A.T.’s in the world of R&B.

With three decades and counting in the game, the Milwaukee-born crooner is taking matters into his own hands under is own independent label, JBR Creative Group, that’s already led to a treat this past summer with the release of his ninth studio album, The Co-Star. Never one to slow down, the newly-turned 59-year old Libra is balancing things out with yet another project, this one especially for the holiday season and titled It’s Christmas.


We got a chance to speak exclusively with the “Georgy Porgy” hitmaker as he embarks on a City Winery tour for It’s Christmas, which, if you’ve seen him live recently, you already know will be a sonic experience. Take a look below for a recent example of his viral vocals serenading a crowd during a performance of his 2010 GRAMMY-nominated hit, “Sometimes I Cry (via They Have The Range):

Below, you’ll also hear him give a prominent testimony on authenticity and how it’s gotten him this far over the past 30+ years. He also gives some touching words on what it meant on a personal level to lose his ’90s/2000s R&B contemporary, the late D’Angelo. It’s a conversation that overall sees a man at an exciting milestone in both his career and life, with no signs of slowing down on the musical output or his comical nature on social media.

Watch our BAW Exclusive interview with Eric Benét below, and warm up for the holidays to the soulful sounds of his new album, It’s Christmas:

Eric Benét Is Warming Up The Holidays With New Soulful Christmas Album was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

