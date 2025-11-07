Subscribe
Jaafar Jackson: Michael Jackson’s Nephew To Play Him In Biopic

Get To Know Jaafar Jackson: Michael Jackson’s Nephew Who Will Play Him In Latest Biopic

The 29 year-old has had the internet buzzing since the announcement that he would play his beloved uncle in the upcoming biopic was made.

Published on November 7, 2025

Jaafar Jackson at REELZ Presents "Living With The Jacksons" At TCA
Source: Araya Doheny / Getty

Jaafar Jeremiah Jackson, born July 25th, 1996, in Los Angeles, is the son of Jermaine Jackson and the nephew of the late Michael Jackson. A singer, dancer, and actor, Jaafar Jackson grew up surrounded by music and performance, but didn’t initially plan to follow in his family’s footsteps, as he once dreamed of becoming a professional golfer. Eventually, the stage called him back, and by the age of 12, he was already singing and dancing. In 2019, he released his debut single “Got Me Singing,” showcasing the same musical flair that runs through the Jackson bloodline. While still building his career, Jaafar’s charm, discipline, and natural stage presence made it clear that entertainment was in his DNA.

In early 2023, Jaafar made headlines when it was announced he would portray his uncle in Michael, the highly anticipated biopic about the King of Pop. Director Antoine Fuqua and Oscar-winning producer Graham King (best known for Bohemian Rhapsody) selected him after an extensive worldwide search. According to Fuqua, Jaafar Jackson didn’t just look like Michael; he captured his movements, voice, and spirit in a way that felt “uncanny.” The decision to cast a real family member was seen as a fitting tribute and a way to bring authenticity to one of the most complex stories in music history.

The film, simply titled Michael, is set to hit theaters on April 24th, 2026, and it promises to chronicle Jackson’s entire journey from his early days with the Jackson 5 to his rise as a solo superstar. Written by John Logan (Gladiator, The Aviator), the movie is expected to celebrate Michael’s creativity and influence while also addressing the controversies that surrounded his life. Backed by Lionsgate and Universal, the project has been described as both a musical spectacle and a character study, aiming to explore “the man behind the legend.”

For JaafarJackson, stepping into his uncle’s shoes is both a career-defining opportunity and a massive responsibility. It’s a chance to honor a global icon while also introducing him to audiences who may not be familiar with his own work. Every image and clip released so far has sparked excitement among fans impressed by the physical and emotional resemblance. The performance could catapult Jaafar into superstardom or test how well the Jackson legacy can be carried into a new generation.

Ultimately, Michael isn’t just another music biopic. It’s a family story, told by someone who grew up in the shadow of pop royalty. Whether audiences come for nostalgia, truth, or spectacle, Jaafar Jackson’s portrayal will be the emotional heartbeat of the film. As Hollywood and fans alike await its release, one thing feels certain: this project has the potential to remind the world why the name “Jackson” still carries such weight in music and culture.

Michael Jackson

