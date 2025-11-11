Subscribe
Close
Reality TV

Meet The Cast Of 'The Traitors' Season 4

Shade And Deceit! Meet The Cast Of ‘The Traitors’ Season 4 [TRAILER]

Mark your calendars! 'The Traitors,' hosted by Alan Cumming, returns Jan. 8 for Season 4, packed with deceit, drama, and jaw-dropping twists in the ultimate game of betrayal.

Published on November 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Traitors, Alan Cumming, Key art, Porsha Williams,
Source: Photo courtesy of Peacock / The Traitors

Mark your calendars, because The Traitors is back for its fourth season on Jan. 8, and it’s about to deliver another round of nail-biting deceit, backstabbing, and psychological warfare. This season, 23 contestants—a mix of reality TV legends and famous faces—will descend upon a hauntingly beautiful ancient castle in the Scottish Highlands for the ultimate murder mystery game.

A game of deceit, shade, and downright trickery.

Hosted once again by the ever-dramatic and delightfully mischievous Alan Cumming, the show promises all the suspense and strategy fans have come to crave. Contestants must band together on a series of thrilling missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. But there’s a dark twist lurking in the shadows: hidden among the Faithful are the Traitors, whose sole mission is to eliminate their fellow players and steal the prize for themselves.

Each night, under the cover of darkness, the Traitors “murder” a Faithful in a shocking act of betrayal, while by day, the Faithful desperately try to uncover the saboteurs roaming among them. If the Faithful manage to banish every Traitor, they’ll share the fortune, but if even one Traitor survives to the end, they’ll walk away with all the money.

It looks like we’re in for a whole bunch of twists and turns this season, judging by the official trailer for The Traitors that dropped on Nov. 11.

“All the world’s a stage and all the people merely players,” declares Cumming at the start of the teaser. And what a cast of “players” this season has! From The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon Lisa Rinna, who boldly teases that she’s going to play the game “in a way maybe no one’s ever played it,” to RuPaul’s Drag Race star Monét X Change, ready to bring flair, strategy, and a dash of shade.

“I came to be treacherous, shady, and win this money,” Monét says boldly, setting the tone for the delicious chaos ahead. 

As Cumming teases, “The knives are out, the masks are on, and the cards are out this season.”

Season 4 of The Traitors kicks off with three supersized episodes on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET, followed by two new episodes on Jan. 15, and then one episode weekly leading up to the grand finale and reunion event on Feb. 26.

Meet the cast of The Traitors Season 4.

This season’s cast of The Traitors is a star-studded mix of reality TV icons, athletes, and entertainers, all ready to test their wits and loyalty in the ultimate game of deception. Competing for the grand prize are Candiace Dillard Bassett (The Real Housewives of Potomac) and her longtime foe, Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which is sure to be interesting.

Caroline Stanbury (The Real Housewives of Dubai), Colton Underwood (The Bachelor), and everyone’s favorite football mom, Donna “Mama” Kelce, will also be contestants this year. They’re joined by Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City), singer-songwriter Eric Nam, and Big Brother alum Ian Terry.

Also stepping into the castle are Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, Top Chef host Kristen Kish, Survivor strategist Rob Cesternino, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills legend Lisa Rinna. Adding even more flair are Mark Ballas (Dancing with the Stars), Maura Higgins (Love Island USA: Aftersun), actor Michael Rapaport, and RuPaul’s Drag Race standout Monét X Change.

Rounding out the cast are Survivor winner Natalie Anderson, Love Island USA star Rob Rausch, comedian Ron Funches, actor Stephen Colletti (One Tree Hill), Olympic champion Tara Lipinski, Big Brother favorite Tiffany Mitchell, and Survivor fan-favorite Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho. With such a diverse and dynamic group, this season promises plenty of drama, strategy, and shocking twists.

Get ready for betrayals, blindsides, and Scottish castle chills, because The Traitors is about to make you question everyone, even your favorites.

RELATED: ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 3: What To Expect & When To Watch

Related Tags

Lisa Rinna Maura Higgins Porsha Williams

Stories From Our Partners

More from Global Grind

You May Also Like

Tina Knowles, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and Kris Jenner

Beyoncé, Jay-Z & Tina Knowles Attend Kris Jenner's Bond-Themed 70th Birthday Bash: 'One Of The Best I’ve Ever Been To'

Bossip
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026

Fans Lose It As Travis Scott Brings Kanye West On Stage In Japan

Hip-Hop Wired
Joyce Carol Oates & Elon Musk

Don’t Ask Grok: Author Joyce Carol Oates Made Elon Musk Crash Out Over His Lack Of Culture

Hip-Hop Wired
Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison

Class Is Back In Session: The Highly-Anticipated 'A Different World' Sequel Series Is Coming To Netflix

Bossip
Trending
REELZ Presents "Living With The Jacksons" At TCA
Entertainment

Get To Know Jaafar Jackson: Michael Jackson’s Nephew Who Will Play Him In Latest Biopic

E!'S 'KIMORA: BACK IN THE FAB LANE' First Look Images
8 Items
Entertainment

Kimora Lee Simmons Returns To Reality TV In ‘Kimora: Back In the Fab Lane’

Ms. Rachel on Netflix
Entertainment

YouTube Viral Sensation ‘Ms. Rachel’ Is Bringing Toddler Joy To Netflix

Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025
16 Items
Entertainment

Throwing Their Names Into The History Books: Meet The 16 Black Starting Quarterbacks In The NFL In 2025

Thanksgiving
Entertainment

Your Ultimate Thanksgiving Movie Guide: 25 Films To Binge This Year

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Entertainment

The Trilogy Comes To An End: Summer Walker Teases Her New Album ‘Finally Over It’

"The Prince Of Detroit" Detroit Premiere
2 Items
News

Dame Dash Explains His Cam’ron Lawsuit: Contradictions Everywhere

Power Book IV: Force Episode 210 images
Entertainment

‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 3: What To Expect & When To Watch

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close