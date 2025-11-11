Shade And Deceit! Meet The Cast Of ‘The Traitors’ Season 4 [TRAILER]

Source: Photo courtesy of Peacock / The Traitors

Mark your calendars, because The Traitors is back for its fourth season on Jan. 8, and it’s about to deliver another round of nail-biting deceit, backstabbing, and psychological warfare. This season, 23 contestants—a mix of reality TV legends and famous faces—will descend upon a hauntingly beautiful ancient castle in the Scottish Highlands for the ultimate murder mystery game.

A game of deceit, shade, and downright trickery.

Hosted once again by the ever-dramatic and delightfully mischievous Alan Cumming, the show promises all the suspense and strategy fans have come to crave. Contestants must band together on a series of thrilling missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. But there’s a dark twist lurking in the shadows: hidden among the Faithful are the Traitors, whose sole mission is to eliminate their fellow players and steal the prize for themselves.

Each night, under the cover of darkness, the Traitors “murder” a Faithful in a shocking act of betrayal, while by day, the Faithful desperately try to uncover the saboteurs roaming among them. If the Faithful manage to banish every Traitor, they’ll share the fortune, but if even one Traitor survives to the end, they’ll walk away with all the money.

It looks like we’re in for a whole bunch of twists and turns this season, judging by the official trailer for The Traitors that dropped on Nov. 11.

“All the world’s a stage and all the people merely players,” declares Cumming at the start of the teaser. And what a cast of “players” this season has! From The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon Lisa Rinna, who boldly teases that she’s going to play the game “in a way maybe no one’s ever played it,” to RuPaul’s Drag Race star Monét X Change, ready to bring flair, strategy, and a dash of shade.

“I came to be treacherous, shady, and win this money,” Monét says boldly, setting the tone for the delicious chaos ahead.

As Cumming teases, “The knives are out, the masks are on, and the cards are out this season.”

Season 4 of The Traitors kicks off with three supersized episodes on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET, followed by two new episodes on Jan. 15, and then one episode weekly leading up to the grand finale and reunion event on Feb. 26.

Meet the cast of The Traitors Season 4.

This season’s cast of The Traitors is a star-studded mix of reality TV icons, athletes, and entertainers, all ready to test their wits and loyalty in the ultimate game of deception. Competing for the grand prize are Candiace Dillard Bassett (The Real Housewives of Potomac) and her longtime foe, Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which is sure to be interesting.

Caroline Stanbury (The Real Housewives of Dubai), Colton Underwood (The Bachelor), and everyone’s favorite football mom, Donna “Mama” Kelce, will also be contestants this year. They’re joined by Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City), singer-songwriter Eric Nam, and Big Brother alum Ian Terry.

Also stepping into the castle are Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, Top Chef host Kristen Kish, Survivor strategist Rob Cesternino, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills legend Lisa Rinna. Adding even more flair are Mark Ballas (Dancing with the Stars), Maura Higgins (Love Island USA: Aftersun), actor Michael Rapaport, and RuPaul’s Drag Race standout Monét X Change.

Rounding out the cast are Survivor winner Natalie Anderson, Love Island USA star Rob Rausch, comedian Ron Funches, actor Stephen Colletti (One Tree Hill), Olympic champion Tara Lipinski, Big Brother favorite Tiffany Mitchell, and Survivor fan-favorite Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho. With such a diverse and dynamic group, this season promises plenty of drama, strategy, and shocking twists.

Get ready for betrayals, blindsides, and Scottish castle chills, because The Traitors is about to make you question everyone, even your favorites.

