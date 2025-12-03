22 Black Christmas Movies To Watch Every Holiday Season

Source: Igor Suka / Getty

Watching Black Christmas movies is more than just something to do; it’s a comforting ritual that brings everybody under one roof and on the same page for a couple of hours. You’ve got the kids piled on the floor with blankets, the older folks calling out jokes at the TV like they’re part of the cast, and the whole family catching the same laughs, the same “aww” moments, and the same “now why would he do that?” reactions. These movies give people a break from reality and create little pockets of togetherness that feel rare once life gets busy. They’re warm, familiar, and remind folks of the joy in simply slowing down together.



Christmas in Black households hits a little differently. It’s the smells, the sounds, the constant parade of cousins, and that one Auntie who insists on blasting “Silent Night” (The Temptations version) before the tree even goes up. Every year, Black families build their own traditions, whether it’s the late-night gift-wrapping session, frying chicken instead of another turkey, or someone starting the annual Spades tournament that will definitely get too competitive. Through all the beautiful chaos, there’s always one tradition that sticks, no matter where you are: settling in for a good holiday movie that feels like home.

It’s a bonding experience because holiday movies give families something to share – memories, inside jokes, even debates over which version of a film is the best. They become part of the tradition itself, especially the Black classics that reflect our families, humor, music, and love. When a scene feels like your own living room or sounds like your own relatives, the feeling can’t be explained. That’s why year after year, watching Black Christmas movies stays at the center of the season, giving us a reason to laugh, reminisce, and celebrate who we are with the people we love.

With all that being said, here are 22 Black Christmas movies you can watch every holiday season to keep the tradition going, the house warm, and the vibes just right.

1. This Christmas (2007)

A big, chaotic Black family reunites for the holidays, complete with secrets, singing, and the kind of drama that feels way too familiar.