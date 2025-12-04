Spellbinding Sonic Siren Rochelle Jordan Details Her Artistry & Album —‘I Never Want To Be Predictable’

Toronto-born, L.A.-based artist Rochelle Jordan is detailing her spellbinding sonic artistry that blurs the lines of R&B, electronica, and house.

Source: Photo courtesy of Rochelle Jordan / Photo illustration by Okayplayer

In a recent interview with Okayplayer, Jordan reflected on her artistic ascent that led to the release of her third album, Through the Wall, in September.

“Creating this project was really about owning back to the past and my childhood and what made me even want to do music in the first place. I’ve been independent for a long time, and it’s been an interesting journey. I’ve had a producer that has executive produced me since the very beginning — KLSH — and we’ve always pushed ourselves to evolve, to stay daring, to blend the genres, and to make sure we’re touching on all points of soul. I never want to be predictable. For Through the Wall, it was about moving forward but not being so predictable—pushing toward greatness, like the artists who inspired me: Chaka Khan, [Aaliyah], Anita Baker,” she told Okayplayer.

Jordan also spoke candidly about how her personal path and musical evolution are intertwined.

“Life shapes everything. I look back and I wouldn’t have changed a thing. Being independent — having little to no resources — and having to step up to the plate to create, literally building your house from scratch, brick by brick… It’s a lot of anxiety, imposter syndrome and struggle. But through that, I was really able to find myself. It builds character and makes you strong enough to see your vision through.”

She continued,

“Success looks different for everybody. For me, it’s about being a vessel. Creating something that touches souls. The accolades and all that will come in time. After 1021, I thought my breakout was coming, and it didn’t. That was a huge blow to the ego. Now I let success come. When ‘Lowkey’ went viral on TikTok, it reminded me that divine alignment is real. I’m focused on the purpose, not the outcome.”

The Toronto-born, L.A.-based artist also reflected on her collaborations, like the pivotal ones she’s done with Katytranada/

“He’s incredible,” she said of the fellow Canadian. “We share the same influences and love for soulful dance music. When he heard Play With the Changes, he was like, ‘We’ve got to work together,’ and we made ‘Lover/Friend.’ He’s become family. Honestly, Kaytranada is his own genre — you hear a beat and you know. He’s a master at what he does, and I’m grateful to have that energy woven into my story.” Click HERE for more of Rochelle Jordan’s Okayplayer interview.