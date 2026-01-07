Understanding Generation Alpha: The Next Big Wave After Gen Z

Gen Alpha uses tech seamlessly, with gaming deeply embedded in their culture.

Despite tech immersion, Gen Alpha maintains close family bonds and values humor, kindness, and creativity.

Gen Alpha is learning to manage emotional overload, prioritizing offline experiences and self-care.

Generation Alpha is quickly becoming the largest generation in history, but who are they, and why are they already the most talked-about group since millennials? Here’s what we know about this rapidly growing generation.



Defining Generation Alpha in the Generational Timeline



Generation Alpha refers to the demographic group born roughly between 2010 and 2024. They follow Generation Z and are the first generation born entirely in the 21st century. From the moment they arrived, Gen Alpha has been surrounded by smart devices, artificial intelligence, and always-on digital platforms. Major global events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the rapid rise of AI, have played a defining role in shaping how they learn, communicate, and consume information.

During a 2024 interview with Good Morning America, Heather Dretsch, a professor at North Carolina State University, explained that the term “Gen Alpha” was coined by social researcher and futurist Mark McCrindle. McCrindle defines Gen Alpha as anyone born in 2010 and onward. The oldest members of this generation are now around 14 years old and are largely the children of millennials.

McCrindle believes Gen Alpha will become the largest generation in history, with more than 2 billion members once they are all born. They will also be the most racially diverse group, reports Spring Tide Research.

Core Characteristics: Technology, Values, and Behavior

Despite being close in age, Gen Alpha shows noticeably different attitudes toward technology than Gen Z. Dretsch explained that Gen Z initially used technology as “an escape,” while Gen Alpha uses it “to live and enjoy their life.”

“Gen Zers will view learning, for example, and playing games, as two separate concepts,” she said. “Gen Alphas view it as the same thing … there’s a seamless integration for them in terms of a gamified experience.”

Kathy Sheehan, a senior vice president and global director at Cassandra, an insights and cultural strategy group, added that gaming is deeply embedded in Gen Alpha culture, noting that the number of Gen Alpha kids who identify as gamers is “off the charts.”

According to Sheehan, “being a gamer is completely ubiquitous with this generation,” a trait that helps shape Gen Alpha’s “very empowered attitude about technology.” Beyond gaming consoles, Generation Alpha teens rely on a wide range of devices. Springtide Research reports that many regularly use laptops and tablets, and nearly all 13-year-olds say they own a smartphone. Nearly half admit they feel “addicted” to their phones, with most spending at least a few hours on them each day.

At the same time, parental oversight remains common. More than half of Gen Alpha teens must ask permission to use certain apps or websites, and many say their parents actively limit screen time and monitor online activity, the research company noted.

Surprisingly, despite being more immersed in technology than any generation before them, Gen Alpha often maintains close family bonds and is described as “incredibly creative” and “kind,” according to Sheehan’s observations. “Humor is so important to this generation,” the expert explained. “While there [are], on one hand, these concerns about technology and loss of childhood, I think there’s some good news too, that this focus on being kind and being creative and being funny is really a hallmark of this generation.”

Societal and Technological Influences

Gen Alpha may be digital-first, but they are far from digital-only. While they’ve grown up with screens everywhere, data shows a growing interest in real-world experiences, especially among kids aged 8 to 15.

According to GWI data from 2025, walking vacations and weekend hangouts with friends are increasingly popular among this generation. The study also found a 16% increase in kids adding physical toys to their wishlists since 2023. Board game popularity has risen by 8% during the same period, signaling renewed interest in offline play. Parents are noticing the shift too, with fewer describing their children’s internet use as “heavy.” It appears Gen Alpha really loves to balance their online play with offline experiences.

How Gen Alpha Differs From Gen Z and Millennials

Gen Alpha is also learning how to manage emotional overload in an always-on world. Surrounded by constant updates, ranging from war coverage to climate disasters, they’re becoming curators of their own “calm” and are more prone to taking breaks offline compared to other generations.

Compared to 2021, fewer Gen Alpha kids are actively following the news or engaging with environmental content. Rather than disengagement, this appears to be a form of self-preservation. Similar to the 15% of adults who avoided political content last year for mental health reasons, Gen Alpha is learning to protect their emotional bandwidth early, the GWI study noted.

For comparison, the Q2 2025 Sprout Pulse Survey found that 85% of millennial social media users are on Facebook, 80% on YouTube, and 74% on Instagram, primarily for entertainment and staying connected.

Their interests reflect this shift. Podcasts now rank higher than news for the group, while beauty, makeup, and fashion continue to rise in popularity. Technology remains a top interest, though traditional computers are losing appeal in favor of mobile-first experiences.

Looking Ahead: Education, Careers, and Impact

As Generation Alpha grows older, their blended approach to technology, learning, creativity, and well-being is likely to reshape education, workplace expectations, and society as a whole. Honor Society projects that this fast-growing generation will be heavily represented in tech-driven fields, social media, and industries born from the AI boom. Careers such as cybersecurity experts, AI and machine learning specialists, digital content creators, and robotics engineers are among the roles most frequently associated with the future workforce.

As Generation Alpha comes of age, they will enter a job market defined by rapid technological advancement, environmental pressures, and shifting social priorities. The careers likely to attract this generation mirror the industries already transforming the global economy, and those still emerging. From artificial intelligence and sustainability management to healthcare and digital media, future roles will demand a mix of technical expertise, creativity, adaptability, and a commitment to solving complex, real-world problems. Gen Alpha has what it takes.



