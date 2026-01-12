Damson Idris Side-Steps Question About Him Being The New Black Panther At Golden Globes

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Damson Idris wasted no time addressing swirling rumors about his potential casting as T’Challa in Black Panther 3 and as the next James Bond in 007 during the 2026 Golden Globes on Jan. 11.

Speculation about Idris joining the Marvel franchise has been circulating for months. Rumors of a potential recast of T’Challa first surfaced in January 2025 after an InSneider report claimed Marvel was considering moving forward with a new actor, despite earlier statements that the role would not be recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death.

Instantly, fans began to put the British hunks’ names in the hat for the rumored role.

Here’s what Damson Idris had to say about the Black Panther 3 casting rumors.

However, on the Golden Globes red carpet Sunday, Idris addressed the chatter carefully but appreciatively when asked by Variety, telling the outlet that the report was only “rumors.”

“I am thankful to the fans,” he said. “Of course, it’s rumors, but I love that movie. I love the world. I’m glad that everyone’s seeing the future of that, too. It’s moving in a brilliant direction, and I’m excited for the third one.”

Fans have debated the future of Black Panther, directed by Ryan Coogler, ever since Boseman’s passing in 2020. Notably, the second film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, honored the actor’s legendary character throughout and ended with his sister Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, stepping into a lead role. With the third installment slowly taking shape, fans are wondering if there could be a return of T’Challa in the upcoming film, but as you can see, the 34-year-old actor made it clear that he was not in the running for the role, if there is one.

When asked if he had any ideas to pitch Coogler, even if he didn’t end up in the cast, Idris laughed warmly, “Just make sure it’s amazing, but I know he’ll do that.”

Last year, the Snowfall alum had fans bracing at their seats when he reacted a few times to the Black Panther 3 casting rumors.

Idris fueled speculation with a cheeky social media moment last year, responding to an X post claiming he had “reportedly turned down the role of Black Panther,” according to Entertainment Weekly. In his since-deleted reply, which was shared by Comicbookmovie.com, he wrote sarcastically, “Yes, sir. I turned down 007, A co-lead film with Daniel Day-Lewis and an Eddie Murphy biopic, too.”

The actor’s playful dodging continued during a June 2025 appearance on Today. When co-anchor Craig Melvin asked directly if Idris had discussed being cast as the next Black Panther, Idris groaned and answered, “Yes-no!” prompting Melvin to tease:

“By the way, the yes-no means yes.”

Idris replied, “Uh, it could mean no!”

Melvin shot back, “But it probably means yes. If they asked, would you say yes?”

“Yes,” Idris confirmed with a smile.

Damson Idris side-stepped a question about his rumored casting as James Bond in 007.

Source: Christopher Polk/2026GG / Getty

Known for thriving under the spotlight, Idris also addressed rumors linking him to the James Bond franchise while walking the red carpet for the 2026 Golden Globes.

“No. It’s definitely not true, it’s just a rumor,” he told Justin Sylvester on LIVE from E!: Golden Globes 2026, while expressing appreciation for the recognition. “All these roles are superb, and I think it’s a testament to a young artist to be given that compliment.”

He reflected on the lineage of actors fans have hoped would play Bond.

“There’s been many artists before me—Idris Elba, my big brother, and many artists today,” Idris added. “So I think it’s just a testament saying that we’re doing a good job and have people see us.”

