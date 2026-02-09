Subscribe
Close
Celebrity

Bad Bunny Brought Elite Boricua Vibes To Super Bowl Halftime

Let’s Go, Benito! Bad Bunny Brought Elite Boricua Vibes To Super Bowl Performance

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show hit all the musical notes with a danceable and patriotic history lesson in the process.

Published on February 9, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Bad Bunny performs at Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show
Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio made the absolute most his moment. While performing at the Super Bowl halftime show, Bad Bunny hit all the musical notes and offered up a danceable and by all means patriotic history lesson in the process.

The show kicked off with the King of Latin Trap literally in the fields, harkening back to his native Puerto Rico and commencing a journey through culture and sound. From pava hats to domino games to piraguas, if you even have an inkling of appreciation for Boricua culture, this performance was for you. And even if you are unaware, you will want to catch up immediately.

The Grammy-winning rapper and singer performed songs like “Tití Me Preguntó,” “Monaco,” and “Safaera” with deft choreography that utilized sets that featured homes, markets, and even lightpoles. The Boricua vibes were just immaculate as Bad Bunny put his elite showmanship on display.

Some of the guests included Lady Gaga, who performed “Die With A Smile” (and showed off her salsa dancing with the headliner and thee RIcky Martin. Oh yeah, Pedro Pascal, aka The Mandalorian, was also on the set.

“God bless America,” said Bad Bunny near the conclusion of the show. He then proceeded to name-check every country in the Americas, from Peru and Chile to Jamaica and Honduras to Canada.

Benito sealed his set with a sign behind him that read, “The only thing more powerful than hate is love,” before he spiked a football that had “Together We Are America” emblazoned on it.

No notes.

If Doechii approved, what else is there to say?

Cardi was there, too. Didn’t perform, though.

Ricky Martin in the lawn chair for the win.

A small pause to remind you that Jake Paul is trash.

What other song could have been the closer but “DtMF”?!

The post Let’s Go, Benito! Bad Bunny Brought Elite Boricua Vibes To Super Bowl Performance appeared first on Bossip.

Let’s Go, Benito! Bad Bunny Brought Elite Boricua Vibes To Super Bowl Performance was originally published on bossip.com

Related Tags

super bowl

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Global Grind

    You May Also Like

    Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

    That's A Badddd Bunny! Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Memes & More From Super Bowl LX

    Bossip
    Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

    Kim Kardashian Kopiously Kriticized After North West Shows Off Over A Dozen Piercings On Her Hand, Pierced Progeny Drops Debut Single

    Bossip
    "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" 2026 - Arrivals

    50 Cent Pulls The Crime Stoppers Card On T.I. After Verzuz Talk

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Kid Rock Testifies During Senate Hearing On The Live Entertainment Industry

    Kid Rock Clowned For Lip-Syncing Through Allegedly Pre-Taped TPUSA Struggle Halftime Show

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Trending
    Netflix Bridgerton Dinner With Bevy Event
    8 Items
    Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

    Netflix Celebrates ‘Bridgerton’ Royalty At Atlanta’s ‘Dinner With Bevy’ Event

    Comment
    Lifetime Hosts The World Premiere Of "Mary J. Blige Presents: Be Happy" Featuring Cast And Creatives, Followed By A Moderated Conversation With Gayle King
    13 Items
    Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

    Mary J. Blige, Gayle King, Tisha Campbell, Kandi Burruss & More Attend The Lifetime Premiere Of ‘Be Happy’

    Comment
    Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Super Bowl LVII - State Farm Stadium
    Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

    Top 10 Super Bowl Halftime Shows Since 2000 Ranked By Viewership

    Comment
    Super Bowl LX - Anti-Counterfeiting Press Conference
    Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

    Super Bowl 2026 Commercials Are Crazy Expensive — Here’s The Breakdown

    Comment
    Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025
    17 Items
    Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

    Throwing Their Names Into The History Books: Meet The 16 Black Starting Quarterbacks In The NFL In 2025

    Comment

    Global Grind

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close