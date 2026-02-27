Subscribe
Close
Music

'Everyday People' Co-Founder DJ Moma Details 'Jozi Love Affair'

‘Everyday People’ Co-Founder DJ Moma Details The Continent-Connecting Tissue Of His ‘Jozi Love Affair’ Album

Blending diverse African influences, DJ Moma's 'Jozi Love Affair' album forges musical bonds across continents.

Published on February 27, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

DJ Moma is stepping from behind the decks and into a more personal spotlight with Jozi Love Affair.

DJ Moma
Source: Photo courtesy of Dj Moma, by Elliot Ashby via OkayPlayer

Long known as a quiet architect of global sound, the New York-based DJ and cultural curator has built his reputation on bridging worlds, and he’s telling OkayPlayer all about it.

As co-founder of the influential day party institution Everyday People, Moma has spent years creating community-centered spaces that intently celebrate diaspora connection. With Jozi Love Affair, the brother of Dreamville rapper Bas, channels that cross-Continent connecting tissue into an album that maps the musical dialogue between New York City and Johannesburg.

“I’m very interested in experimenting with Afro-house and amapiano, but there’s so much more sound coming out of the continent,” Moma said in a recent Player’s Pass interview. “Overall, the whole continent is popping, but there’s something really special happening on the southern tip right now.”

When asked who he’d collaborate with if time and genre were no obstacle, Moma said he’d visit 1980s New York City and work with Leroy Burgess.

“[He’s] one of my favorite musicians, producers, vocalists, ever,” he said. “He wrote and composed classics.”

He also added that he’d love to work with Larry Lavan, the DJ known for his residency at New York’s legendary underground nightclub, Paradise Garage.

See more of DJ Moma’s Player’s Pass interview HERE.

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Global Grind

    You May Also Like

    Hot Girl Heat: Megan Thee Stallion Sends Tongues Wagging With Juvenile 'B.B.B.' Remix Tease, Fans Wonder When It's Dropping

    Bossip
    Carnival Season 2026 stunners

    Feathered Royalty, Act Accordingly! A Gallery Of Flawlessly Feathered Fine Tings Who Set Di Road ABLAZE During Carnival Season 2026

    Bossip

    Huh? : Michael Eric Dyson Compares Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" To Donald Trump's Immigration Policies

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Cardi B x Call Of Duty Ghost necklace

    Cardi B Allegedly Threatened To Leave SNL After Overhearing Nicki Minaj Joke

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Trending
    JAPAN-ANIMAL
    8 Items
    Viral News  |  Shannon Dawson

    Famous Animals Who Got More Attention Than Humans

    Comment
    US-AUCTION-SPORTS
    Style & Fashion  |  Davonta Herring

    15 Sneakers That Always Turn Heads

    Comment
    Lionsgate's HBCU Band x Michael collab asset
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    FAMU’s Marching 100, Southern’s Human Jukebox & Jackson State’s Sonic Boom Of The South Honor Michael Jackson Ahead Of ‘Michael’ Premiere

    Comment
    EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Backstage
    Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

    Ryan Coogler Reopens ‘The X-Files’ With Pilot Greenlight At Hulu

    Comment
    Netflix Bridgerton Dinner With Bevy Event
    8 Items
    Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

    Netflix Celebrates ‘Bridgerton’ Royalty At Atlanta’s ‘Dinner With Bevy’ Event

    Comment

    Global Grind

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close