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Kendrick Sampson Has BLD PWR Birthday Bash In Houston

Who All Gon’ Be There: Kendrick Sampson’s BLD PWR Birthday Bash Brings The Houston Community Together

Published on March 17, 2026
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  • Sampson's annual event blends live music, community, and activism to create a space for people to connect and build power.
  • The diverse attendees included community leaders, organizers, and frontline workers united by a shared purpose of uplifting Black voices and storytelling.
  • Sampson's organization BLD PWR aims to build relationships between grassroots movements and the entertainment industry, fostering a joyful yet purposeful atmosphere.

Last Friday, Houston’s 97.9 The Box attended Kendrick Sampson’s birthday celebration, and it turned out to be so much more than just a party.

Kendrick Sampson
Source: Bennett Koffa / 97.9 The Box Houston

The event is part of Sampson’s annual “Who All Gon’ Be There (WAGBT) x The Session R&B Jam,” which blends live music, community, and activism. The gathering isn’t just about celebrating another year around the sun — it’s about creating a space where people can connect, breathe, and build power together.

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When you walked in, the vibe was immediately set. There were drinks flowing, R&B music filling the room, and conversations happening everywhere. It felt intentional — the kind of environment where people could relax but also engage with each other on a deeper level. What really stood out was the mix of people in the building. Community leaders, organizers, media voices, and people working on the frontlines for different causes all came together under one roof. Among them was Christa Stoneham, CEO of the Houston Land Bank, along with Black media representatives and organizations working to support immigrant communities and groups like the Texas Organizing Project.

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Even though it was Kendrick’s birthday, it was clear that he was using the moment as a platform for something bigger. Through his organization BLD PWR, Sampson has been focused on creating spaces where activism, art, and community intersect. The mission is about building relationships between grassroots movements and the entertainment industry while uplifting Black voices and storytellers. One of the most memorable parts of the night was an interactive board that asked everyone to share their “superpower.” Guests wrote their names and what they brought to the table.

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For mine, I wrote that my superpower is creating moments — moments that connect people, spark perspective, elevate Black magic, and create straight-up vibes that uplift others. Overall, the night felt powerful but also joyful. I met some incredible people, had meaningful conversations, and left feeling inspired by the energy in the room. Honestly, the whole experience felt like I stepped inside a real-life episode of Insecure — the kind of space where culture, purpose, and community all collide in the best way possible.

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