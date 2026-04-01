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Here’s How Donald Glover Landed The Yoshi Role

Here’s How Donald Glover Landed The Yoshi Role In ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’

Donald Glover secured one of the most unexpected yet buzzworthy roles in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie by shooting his shot.

Published on April 1, 2026
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Source: MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images / Getty

When it comes to landing a role in a major franchise, sometimes all it takes is a little persistence and a lot of love for the culture. That is exactly how Donald Glover secured one of the most unexpected yet buzzworthy roles in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

According to Polygon, Glover actively wanted the role of Yoshi and made passionate moves to secure it. After watching the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie with his kids, Glover noticed one major omission. Yoshi was nowhere to be found. That realization sparked something. He immediately reached out to Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri with a simple but passionate request. He wanted in.

“I wanna be Yoshi,” Glover reportedly said, fully aware that the beloved green dinosaur is known for saying just one word.

Yes, one word.

That detail did not deter him at all. In fact, it made the challenge more interesting. While Yoshi’s dialogue is famously limited, Glover leaned into the physicality and vocal nuance of the character. He approached the role with intention, studying how to honor the original sounds created by longtime Nintendo composer Kazumi Totaka while still adding his own flavor.

Even Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto had questions at first. Could an actor of Glover’s range really bring something fresh to a character who technically only says “Yoshi”? Those doubts quickly faded once Glover stepped into the vocal booth and delivered a performance that balanced nostalgia with creativity.

Behind the scenes, Glover’s determination stood out just as much as his talent. According to Mandatory, his co-star Jack Black shared that Glover actually campaigned for the role. He even had his team reach out directly to make it happen. That kind of energy paid off.

Now, Glover joins a stacked cast that includes Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Issa Rae, and Brie Larson, bringing all the star power to the Nintendo universe.

Glover’s bold move is a reminder that sometimes being a real fan of something can open doors. He did not wait to be called and instead, he made the call himself. And now, his rendition of Yoshi is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about elements of the film.

Check out the trailer below:

RELATED: Donald Glover Movies & TV Shows: The Roles That Defined His Career

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