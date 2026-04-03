Halle Bailey & Regé-Jean Page Talk Catching Flights And Feelings & ‘You, Me & Tuscany’s’ Sweet, Soft Life Love [Exclusive]

Halle Bailey centers a familiar 'runaway' narrative through a lens of joy and whimsy.

Regé Jean-Page's character's emotional openness and growth mirror the sensory richness of the Italian setting.

Catching feelings, not just flights, is the real risk and reward of this aspirational, uncynical love story.

Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page are inviting audiences to trade chaos for calm, jet off to Italy, and lean into sweet, soft life love in You, Me & Tuscany.

Source: Universal Pictures / Universal Pictures

Directed by Kat Coiro and produced by Will Packer, the film follows Anna, a once-promising culinary student whose lost her sense of direction after a loss. Drifting through her twenties and bouncing between house-sitting gigs, she makes an impulsive decision to travel to Tuscany after a chance encounter, setting off a chain of events that quickly turns tumultous, tender and transformative.

What begins as a spontaneous getaway escalates when Anna sneaks into a stranger’s villa and pretends to be his fiancée, only to fall (fast) for his cousin Michael, played by Page.

Beyond its picturesque backdrop, You, Me & Tuscany arrives at a moment when many Black women are increasingly seeking softness, rest, and romance untethered from struggle.

The film places a Black female lead at the center of a narrative long dominated by Eurocentric perspectives, reframing the familiar “run away and find yourself” trope through a Black girl lens that prioritizes joy and whimsy.

Source: Gareth Cattermole / Getty

With that in mind, Halle Bailey told Global Grind taking on the central role felt meaningful and necessary.

“It feels amazing to be at the center of this love story,” she told Dani Canada. “We need movies like this. We need to go to the theater, bring our girlfriends, bring our boyfriends, just go feel good and laugh.” Source: Universal Pictures / Universal Pictures

She added that her character’s flaws and resilence should be especially relatable for watchers.

“She’s not perfect… she’s finessing her way through, but she gets through it. She gets back up every time,” she said.

As for Regé-Jean Page, he said he was delighted to deliver something deliberately different from the “struggle love” tropes we often see in Black films.

“This is an aspirational, escapist, uncynical, joyful love story,” he said. “That’s the reason we made it.”

His character is not just Anna’s romantic counterpart, he’s the grounded (and gorgeous) balance to her chaos. The actor shared that Michael doesn’t start off fully open, and the tension builds as both characters slowly soften, shed their defenses and step into vulnerabiity and each other’s arms.

Source: Thos Robinson / Getty

“He’s there to support you. He’s there to hold you up,” Page said, adding that audiences will enjoy seeing “both of these characters learn how to slowly open up to each other.”

Set against the rolling hills of Tuscany, the film leans into sensory detail, including food, family, and a breataking landscape, to mirror Anna’s internal shift.

As previously reported, director Kat Coiro prioritized capturing the true authenticity of Tuscany, something Regé-Jean Page appreciated as the setting became part of the experience.

“We were running through those rolling golden hills, watching the sun come up,” he said. “I couldn’t ask for much better than that.” Source: Universal Pictures / Universal Pictures

The film might have you ready to book a last-minute trip, but both stars agree the real risk isn’t the flight, it’s the feelings. When asked to weigh in on the popular “catching flights, not feelings” mantra, Page didn’t miss a beat.

“Catching feelings is infinitely more dangerous.”

Bailey agreed and called it “beautifully dangerous.”

That notion of risk, emotional, personal, and romantic, runs throughout the film, from Anna’s impulsive decision to leave New York to her willingness to open herself up to something new. It also extends to the actors themselves. Bailey described continuing to expand her acting career as a meaningful leap, while Page framed risk as an essential part of growth.

“It’s the little risks and the big risks,” he said. “They all add up to a good lifestyle.”

Fittingly, with Anna’s cooking and self-discovery being central to the story, the film’s message comes together like a carefully crafted recipe; a dash of connection over chaos, a hearty helping of softness over struggle and a sweet sprinkle of spontaneity.

It’s a reminder that sometimes the most meaningful transformations begin with a leap, and the willingness to let love unfurl. That’s amore.