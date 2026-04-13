Raymond & Brown Tour: Our Dream Usher & Chris Brown Setlist

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The moment R&B fans have been waiting for is officially here. Usher and Chris Brown join forces for the Raymond and Brown tour. Between them, they have decades of hits, an undeniable stage presence, and a legacy that helped shape modern R&B as we know it. Check out our dream set list for the tour inside.

The Usher and Chris tour is beyond nostalgia. It’s witnessing two generations of excellence share one stage in real time.

Usher has long been hailed as one of the greatest performers in music history. From his early days with “My Way” to global anthems like “Yeah!,” his ability to evolve while staying rooted in R&B has kept him at the top. His recent Las Vegas residency only reinforced that status. He proved to fans that precision, vocals, and storytelling still matter.

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Meanwhile, Chris Brown represents a different kind of longevity. Since debuting as a teen, he has consistently delivered hits while pushing the boundaries of performance with intricate choreography and high-energy shows.

Together, their catalogs read like a timeline of R&B’s evolution. Their influence stretches across radio, streaming, and live performance, and their fan bases span generations. Both artists have mastered the art of commanding a stage in completely different but equally compelling ways.

That is what makes this tour feel so major. Fans expect seamless transitions between eras, surprise mashups, and maybe even a few moments that remind us just how deep their catalogs really go. Whether you grew up on burned CDs, iTunes downloads, or curated playlists, there is something here for you.

And while the official setlist is still under wraps—if the night is done right—it will feel like a greatest hits playlist come to life. Keep scrolling for the songs we need on the Raymond & Brown tour below.