Subscribe
Close
Celebrity News

Raymond & Brown Tour: Our Dream Usher and Chris Brown Setlist

Raymond & Brown Tour: Our Dream Usher & Chris Brown Setlist

Usher and Chris Brown join forces for the Raymond and Brown tour. Check out our dream set list for the tour inside.

Published on April 13, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Usher and Chris Brown posing for a picture
Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

The moment R&B fans have been waiting for is officially here. Usher and Chris Brown join forces for the Raymond and Brown tour. Between them, they have decades of hits, an undeniable stage presence, and a legacy that helped shape modern R&B as we know it. Check out our dream set list for the tour inside.

The Usher and Chris tour is beyond nostalgia. It’s witnessing two generations of excellence share one stage in real time.

Usher has long been hailed as one of the greatest performers in music history. From his early days with “My Way” to global anthems like “Yeah!,” his ability to evolve while staying rooted in R&B has kept him at the top. His recent Las Vegas residency only reinforced that status. He proved to fans that precision, vocals, and storytelling still matter.

Meanwhile, Chris Brown represents a different kind of longevity. Since debuting as a teen, he has consistently delivered hits while pushing the boundaries of performance with intricate choreography and high-energy shows.

Together, their catalogs read like a timeline of R&B’s evolution. Their influence stretches across radio, streaming, and live performance, and their fan bases span generations. Both artists have mastered the art of commanding a stage in completely different but equally compelling ways.

That is what makes this tour feel so major. Fans expect seamless transitions between eras, surprise mashups, and maybe even a few moments that remind us just how deep their catalogs really go. Whether you grew up on burned CDs, iTunes downloads, or curated playlists, there is something here for you.

And while the official setlist is still under wraps—if the night is done right—it will feel like a greatest hits playlist come to life. Keep scrolling for the songs we need on the Raymond & Brown tour below.

10 Songs We Need On The Setlist

“Yeah!” – Usher

“U Got It Bad” – Usher

“Confessions Part II” – Usher

“My Boo” – Usher

“Run It!” – Chris Brown

“Yo (Excuse Me Miss)” – Chris Brown

“With You” – Chris Brown

“No Guidance” – Chris Brown

“New Flame” – Usher & Chris Brown

“Love in This Club” – Usher

What would you add to your dream Usher and Chris Brown setlist? Comment your thoughts below.

RELATED: 15 Celebrities Who Opened Up About Rehab & Recovery

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Global Grind

    You May Also Like

    Teyana Taylor attends The 9th Annual REVOLVE Festival

    Teyana Taylor Sizzles In Stunning Silver Shades & A Net Nude Illusion Dress At The Revolve Festival During Coachella

    Bossip
    Coco Gauff BNP Paribas Open 2026 - Previews

    Straighten Your Crown: Coco Gauff Gives Inspiring Respond To Natural Hair Criticism After Miu Miu Campaign

    Bossip

    Very Unserious: Donald Trump Booed At UFC Event As JD Vance Fails To Secure Iran Peace Deal

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Jack Harlow

    Jack Harlow Clowned Over His Oversized Utility Hat In Video for 'Say Hello'

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Trending
    10 Greatest Women Rappers From The West Coast
    Music  |  Davonta Herring

    10 Greatest Women Rappers From The West Coast

    Comment
    Chris Brown Hosts LIV on Sunday
    10 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

    Raymond & Brown Tour: Our Dream Usher & Chris Brown Setlist

    Comment
    The Morning Show S3 Key Art
    Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

    Apple TV+ Renews ‘The Morning Show’ For Season 5

    Comment
    Special All-Guild Screening and Q&A of "Sinners"
    News  |  D.L. Chandler

    ‘Sinners’ Breaks Oscars Record With 16 Nominations

    Comment
    The Chi
    Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

    ‘The Chi’ Signs Off: Paramount+ Shares First Look Photos From Its Final Season

    Comment

    Global Grind

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close