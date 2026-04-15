ChatGPT Ranks All 50 States By Best Place To Live Right Now—Here’s Where Yours Landed

Source: Cristian Lourenço / Getty

From rent prices that have people clutching their chest to job markets that still have folks packing up the U-Haul, everybody has an opinion on which state is really worth calling home. When ChatGPT got tossed the question of which states are the best places to live right now, the answer leaned heavily toward spots with booming growth, warm weather, lower taxes, and that sweet spot between opportunity and vibes.

Of course, lists like this are made to start arguments. A lot of people are definitely about to be sick that their state landed in the bottom 10, while others will start acting brand new because their hometown cracked the top five. That’s half the fun right there. Check out where all 50 states landed when it comes to the best places to live below.

1. Texas

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Big job market, no state income tax, and major city energy keep Texas sitting pretty at No. 1. It’s got room, opportunity, and enough cultural range to make almost anybody feel like they can find their lane. Chat loves Texas as one of the best places to live.

2. Florida

Love Global Grind? Get more! Join the Global Grind Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to Global Grind! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Florida stays high because people still want the sunshine, the beaches, and the no-state-income-tax life. The trade-off is the chaos, but clearly ChatGPT thinks the pros outweigh the mess.

3. North Carolina

North Carolina feels like one of the most balanced states in the country right now. You get growing cities, solid job options, and a quality of life that feels a little more attainable than some flashier places.

4. Tennessee

Tennessee has become one of those states people keep circling for a fresh start. Between Nashville, Memphis, and no state income tax, it makes sense why it landed this high.

5. Arizona

Source: GummyBone / Getty

Arizona keeps pulling people in with the warm weather, fast growth, and cities that still feel more manageable than the coastal heavyweight. It’s hot in every sense of the word, and apparently ChatGPT noticed.

6. Georgia

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

Georgia brings major city energy with Atlanta, plus business growth and a culture that makes people want to stay. It feels like a place where you can chase the bag without totally sacrificing lifestyle.

7. Colorado

Colorado’s draw is obvious: scenery, outdoors, strong economy, and a lifestyle that feels active and clean. It’s not cheap, but people still see it as a place where the everyday quality of life can hit.

8. South Carolina

South Carolina gives people coastal beauty, Southern charm, and a pace that feels a little less stressful. For many, it’s one of those states that feels comfortable without feeling sleepy.

9. Utah

Utah keeps getting love for its economy, outdoor access, and overall orderliness. It may not be everybody’s personal vibe, but on paper, it checks a lot of boxes.

10. Virginia

Virginia gets points for strong jobs, especially with its proximity to D.C., plus a solid mix of suburbs, cities, and history. It’s one of those states that quietly does a lot well.

11. Washington

Washington still has major appeal thanks to its natural beauty and strong job market. The cost can be brutal, but if you can afford it, the lifestyle is attractive.

12. Nevada

Source: Clive Mason / Getty

Nevada’s ranking probably gets a boost from tax friendliness and the fact that it offers more than just Vegas. For people who want growth and warm weather, it still has strong appeal.

13. Idaho

Idaho has built a reputation as a quieter place with space, scenery, and a lower-key lifestyle. It’s not loud, but that’s exactly why some people love it.

14. Delaware

Delaware landing this high might surprise some people, but it’s small, relatively convenient, and close to several major East Coast hubs. Sometimes being lowkey is the whole flex.

15. New Hampshire

New Hampshire gets credit for safety, scenery, and that clean New England feel, without some of the bigger-city madness. It’s a niche pick, but a respectable one.

16. Minnesota

Minnesota has a strong reputation for stability, schools, and overall quality of life. The winters are disrespectful, but clearly ChatGPT thinks the rest makes up for it.

17. Wisconsin

Source: Al Messerschmidt / Getty

Wisconsin feels livable in the classic sense: affordable pockets, grounded communities, and enough “city meets small town” energy to appeal to a lot of people. It’s not flashy, but it’s steady.

18. Missouri

Missouri probably landed here because it offers some affordability and city access without the price tags you see elsewhere. It’s a middle-of-the-map state in more ways than one.

19. Indiana

Indiana feels practical. It’s not the first place folks romanticize, but for people who care about affordability and a calmer pace, it makes sense.

20. Alabama

Alabama cracking the top 20 is the kind of thing that’ll definitely spark debate, but lower costs, warm weather, and growing metro areas clearly help its case.

21. Michigan

Michigan has solid cities, lake access, and a lot of cultural muscle, especially if you know what Detroit and other pockets bring to the table. The weather works against it, but not enough to bury it.

22. Pennsylvania

Source: TAKAYUKI UEDA / Getty

Pennsylvania lands in that “there’s something for everybody” zone. Big-city access, small-town options, and East Coast convenience keep it in the mix.

23. Kansas

Kansas reads like a stability pick: affordable, spacious, and less hectic than the coastal grind. It may not scream excitement, but some people just want peace and a mortgage they can survive.

24. Iowa

Iowa’s placement feels tied to affordability and simplicity. It’s the kind of state people rank high when they value ease over hype.

25. Kentucky

Source: LUKE SHARRETT / Getty

Kentucky sits right in that middle lane where it’s not glamorous, but it’s not getting dragged either. Lower costs and a slower rhythm likely gave it a boost.

26. Arkansas

Arkansas starts the bottom of the list, but even here, affordability still works in its favor. The issue is that it doesn’t carry the same momentum or broad appeal as the states above it.

27. Wyoming

Wyoming offers space and scenery for days, but it can also feel isolated if you want more action or opportunities nearby. Beautiful, yes. Convenient, not always.

28. Maine

Source: Jianmei Wang / Getty

Maine is gorgeous and peaceful, but it can feel remote, expensive in certain pockets, and a little too quiet for some people. It’s a vibe, just not everybody’s vibe.

29. Montana

Montana has the postcard visuals, no doubt. But the costs, distance, and limited urban options probably kept it from rising any higher.

30. South Dakota

South Dakota’s appeal is mostly about calm, affordability, and space. That works for some folks, but it won’t move everybody.

31. Maryland

Source: demerzel21 / Getty

Maryland feels low here considering its location and earning potential, but the cost of living likely dragged it down. Being near D.C. is a blessing and a bill.

32. Ohio

Ohio lands where a lot of people would expect: decent affordability, some useful cities, but not much mystique. It’s more functional than exciting.

33. Oklahoma

Source: Joshua Gateley / Getty

Oklahoma has lower costs going for it, but it doesn’t usually pop up in these kinds of dream state conversations. It feels more practical than aspirational.

34. Nebraska

Nebraska reads like a “quietly fine” state. For some people, that’s enough. For others, that’s exactly why it’s ranked this low.

35. Alaska

Alaska has unmatched beauty, but day-to-day living there is a whole different conversation. Stunning is not the same as easy.

36. New Mexico

New Mexico has culture and scenery for real, but it also carries economic and infrastructure concerns that can make it a rougher sell. It’s one of the more complicated states on the list.

37. Vermont

Vermont is beautiful, calm, and charming, but it can also feel tiny and pricey depending on what kind of life you want. It’s peaceful, just maybe too peaceful for some.

38. Hawaii

Source: SILI WANG / 500px / Getty

Nobody’s arguing with the beauty, but the cost of living in Hawaii is enough to humble almost anybody. Paradise is paradise, but it comes with a nasty invoice.

39. Mississippi

Mississippi being this low won’t shock too many people. It has soul and history, but economic opportunity and overall infrastructure likely hurt its standing.

40. West Virginia

West Virginia offers mountains and a slower pace, but it often gets knocked for limited opportunity and accessibility. It’s pretty, but it can feel cut off.

41. Oregon

Oregon being this low will definitely get some side eyes, especially from people who love the Pacific Northwest. But cost issues and recent quality-of-life concerns likely played a role.

42. Illinois

Source: Cristian Lourenço / Getty

Illinois probably got dragged down by costs and big-state political headaches, even though Chicago alone gives it a cultural edge. It’s one of the more polarizing rankings here.

43. Louisiana

Louisiana has culture, flavor, and identity for days, but “best place to live” rankings usually punish states with bigger economic and infrastructure struggles. It can be beloved and still rank low.

44. California

California this low is basically a tax bracket conversation. The weather, culture, and opportunity are elite, but the cost of living is the kind of thing that can make a dream feel like a scam.

45. New York

Source: Tonya Jameson / Tonya Jameson

New York has power, status, and endless things to do, but affordability is a monster. ChatGPT clearly looked at the bills before it looked at the skyline.

46. Rhode Island

Rhode Island probably gets dinged for being pricey without feeling like it offers enough upside compared to bigger neighboring states. Nice looking, but not exactly a bargain.

47. Connecticut

Connecticut faces the same Northeast problem: high costs, mixed excitement, and stiff nearby competition. If you’re paying that much, people expect more.

48. Massachusetts

Massachusetts this low is one of the ranking’s wildest calls, especially considering its schools and healthcare. But again, cost seems to be doing a lot of damage here.

49. New Jersey

New Jersey, almost at the bottom, is guaranteed to make somebody start cursing. But between cost, congestion, and the never-ending comparisons to New York and Philly, ChatGPT clearly wasn’t feeling generous about Jersey being one of the best places to live.

50. North Dakota

Dead last goes to North Dakota, which probably comes down to limited population centers, fewer lifestyle draws, and a climate that can feel like pure disrespect. It may be peaceful, but ChatGPT basically said it’s way too quiet for the crown.

One thing this list makes clear is that “best places to live” really depends on what somebody values most. If you care about cost, taxes, and growth, the Sun Belt is going to look appealing. If you care more about transit, culture, public services, or being close to everything, you’re probably about to argue with half this ranking and call it unserious.

Let us know what you think of ChatGPT’s best places to live rankings in the comment section!

RELATED: Earth Day Is Every Day: 15 Creative Ways To Help Protect Our Planet