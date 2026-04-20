Black Hollywood Shows Up & Shows Out For Eddie Murphy’s AFI Honor

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Black excellence took center stage in Hollywood as Eddie Murphy received the prestigious AFI Life Achievement Award, with a host of his celebrity friends there to support him. Check out a gallery from the celebration inside.

Held at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the ceremony brought together generations of comedy, film, and Black creative brilliance under one roof. According to Deadline, the 51st annual ceremony drew a powerhouse crowd that included Kevin Hart, Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Martin Lawrence, and Spike Lee. All of whom showed up to honor a man widely considered the blueprint for modern comedy — Eddie Murphy. The turnout alone spoke volumes. This was more than celebrating one man’s career; it was about acknowledging impact.

The energy in the room was electric as tribute after tribute highlighted Murphy’s influence across decades. From his early days on Saturday Night Live to blockbuster films like Coming to America and The Nutty Professor, his work has shaped how comedy shows up on screen today.

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As noted by AP News, Murphy took a moment during his speech to reflect on the journey, sharing that being surrounded by his family, peers, and collaborators made the night deeply emotional.

“This is a special moment,” he said, adding that he was overwhelmed with gratitude.

The night was also filled with humor, as expected. Stories about Murphy’s legendary career had the audience laughing while also recognizing the doors he opened for so many. From unforgettable characters to record-breaking films, his legacy continues to ripple through the industry. Even legends like Stevie Wonder and longtime collaborators took the stage to celebrate his contributions. Murphy’s influence extends far beyond comedy.

What made the evening even more special was the visible unity in the room. Black Hollywood showed out. The presence of so many iconic figures proved the collective respect for Murphy’s role in shaping culture, storytelling, and representation.

As the night closed with a standing ovation, Eddie Murphy was honored as a cornerstone of entertainment history, and this moment felt long overdue.

Scroll for a gallery of the night’s best moments, standout looks, and unforgettable tributes.

