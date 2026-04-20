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Eddie Murphy’s AFI Honor Brings Black Hollywood Together

Black Hollywood Shows Up & Shows Out For Eddie Murphy’s AFI Honor

Black excellence took center stage as Eddie Murphy received the prestigious AFI Life Achievement Award. Check out a gallery inside. 

Published on April 20, 2026
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  • Eddie Murphy received the prestigious AFI Life Achievement Award, surrounded by his celebrity friends and peers.
  • The ceremony showcased the collective respect and unity of Black Hollywood in celebrating Murphy's legacy and contributions.
51st AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute To Eddie Murphy
Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Black excellence took center stage in Hollywood as Eddie Murphy received the prestigious AFI Life Achievement Award, with a host of his celebrity friends there to support him. Check out a gallery from the celebration inside. 

Held at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the ceremony brought together generations of comedy, film, and Black creative brilliance under one roof. According to Deadline, the 51st annual ceremony drew a powerhouse crowd that included Kevin Hart, Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Martin Lawrence, and Spike Lee. All of whom showed up to honor a man widely considered the blueprint for modern comedy — Eddie Murphy. The turnout alone spoke volumes. This was more than celebrating one man’s career; it was about acknowledging impact.

The energy in the room was electric as tribute after tribute highlighted Murphy’s influence across decades. From his early days on Saturday Night Live to blockbuster films like Coming to America and The Nutty Professor, his work has shaped how comedy shows up on screen today. 

As noted by AP News, Murphy took a moment during his speech to reflect on the journey, sharing that being surrounded by his family, peers, and collaborators made the night deeply emotional. 

“This is a special moment,” he said, adding that he was overwhelmed with gratitude. 

The night was also filled with humor, as expected. Stories about Murphy’s legendary career had the audience laughing while also recognizing the doors he opened for so many. From unforgettable characters to record-breaking films, his legacy continues to ripple through the industry. Even legends like Stevie Wonder and longtime collaborators took the stage to celebrate his contributions. Murphy’s influence extends far beyond comedy.

What made the evening even more special was the visible unity in the room. Black Hollywood showed out. The presence of so many iconic figures proved the collective respect for Murphy’s role in shaping culture, storytelling, and representation.

As the night closed with a standing ovation, Eddie Murphy was honored as a cornerstone of entertainment history, and this moment felt long overdue.

Eddie Murphy’s AFI Honors

Man of the Hour

51st AFI Lifetime Achievement Award: A Tribute Celebrating Eddie Murphy
Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

The Greats With The Blueprint

51st AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute To Eddie Murphy
Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Comic Legends

51st AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute To Eddie Murphy
Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Icons Celebrating One Another

51st AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute To Eddie Murphy
Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

What An Honor

51st AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute To Eddie Murphy
Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Everyone Showed Up & Out

51st AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute To Eddie Murphy
Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

A Lifetime of Greatness

51st AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute To Eddie Murphy
Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

What A Night

51st AFI Life Achievement Award
Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Everyone Was in the Room Celebrating Eddie

51st AFI Life Achievement Award
Source: Savion Washington / Getty

From One Legend to the Next

51st AFI Lifetime Achievement Award
Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Congrats Again, Eddie!

51st AFI Life Achievement Award
Source: Savion Washington / Getty

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