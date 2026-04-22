Hulk Hogan’s Final Netflix Doc Forces A Reckoning With His Racist Past

Hogan's documentary explores his rise and scandals, placing his racism at the center of the story.

Source: WWE / Getty

After weeks of rollout and a final push across WWE and Netflix platforms during WrestleMania season, the Hulk Hogan Netflix documentary “Hulk Hogan: Real American” is finally here. The four-part Netflix docuseries premiered on April 22 and is framed as an “unfiltered” look at Terry Bollea, built around Hogan’s final interview before his death in July 2025. On its face, the project is supposed to pull the camera back from the bandana, the flexing, and the “Hulkamania” mythology to show the man underneath — from his beginnings and rise to superstardom to the family drama, physical breakdown, scandals, and late-life contradictions that complicated his legend.

And to be fair, there is a lot to cover. Hogan wasn’t just a wrestling star; he was one of the central reasons pro wrestling exploded into mainstream pop culture in the 1980s. WWE itself credits him as a key figure in the company’s rise from regional attraction to global entertainment giant, while noting his six WWE championships, two Royal Rumble wins, Hall of Fame status, and massive role in making WrestleMania feel like a national event. Add in the WCW run, the Hollywood Hogan reinvention, the nWo era, and the crossover into movies, TV, and reality shows, and you’re talking about a performer whose fingerprints are all over modern wrestling, whether people like him or not.

But any documentary about Hulk Hogan in 2026 that tries to do legacy work without sitting in the discomfort of his racism would be ducking the real story. The stain came into full public view in 2015, after transcripts connected to the fallout from his sex tape case revealed Hogan using the N-word while discussing his daughter Brooke’s relationship with a Black man. The backlash led to his removal from WWE, and even after his eventual reinstatement, that moment continued to shadow his career. For Black fans especially, Hogan has long represented a nasty contradiction: a childhood hero and industry giant whose own words made it impossible to talk about him without talking about race too.

Source: WWE / Getty

Source: WWE / Getty

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What the new doc appears to do is put that contradiction right in the middle of the story, rather than tacking it on as a footnote. Coverage of the series says Hogan directly addresses the slur scandal and admits he handled the fallout poorly, saying he “didn’t man up” and made excuses rather than fully owning what he said. The series also reportedly walks through the rest of the messier parts of his public life — the sex tape, the divorce, addiction and painkiller issues, political backlash, and the boos he got during his final WWE appearance in early 2025. So yes, the documentary seems interested in confession. The bigger question, though, is whether confession equals accountability, because those are not the same thing.

That’s where fan reaction is going to get really split, really fast. Some people are going to hit play looking for nostalgia — the entrance music, the Andre stories, the Hulkamania peak, the “greatest of all time” framing. Others, especially many Black viewers, are likely to approach it with a harder stare and a simple question: Did Hogan actually learn anything, or is this just a late-career attempt to smooth out an ugly legacy? Even the reporting around his death showed that divide clearly, with Black wrestling fans and commentators saying the issue was never whether Hogan mattered, but whether he ever showed the depth of remorse the moment demanded. That tension is probably going to follow this doc all week.

And honestly, that’s what makes the release worth talking about beyond wrestling nostalgia. Hulk Hogan: Real American is not arriving as a simple victory lap. It’s landing as a test of whether a documentary can really force a reckoning with somebody the culture once treated like an untouchable superhero. The series seems to understand that Hogan’s story is bigger than title belts and catchphrases; it’s also about what happens when fame, whiteness, celebrity forgiveness, and old-school American icon status collide with very public racism. Whether viewers leave feeling like the doc told the truth or just repackaged the myth with sad music will decide how this final chapter lands.

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