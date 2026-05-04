The Coolest Black Star Wars Characters & Why Fans Love Them

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Every year on May 4, Star Wars fans get their own unofficial holiday, and the whole joke still hits: “May the Fourth be with you.” What started as a fun pun has turned into a full-blown celebration of one of the biggest franchises ever, from movie marathons and cosplay to debates that get way too serious for a fictional galaxy. But that’s the magic of Star Wars. Whether people were introduced to it through the original trilogy, the prequels, the Disney+ shows, the video games, the comics, or just a parent who had them watching lightsaber fights before they could even spell “Jedi,” the galaxy far, far away has always had a way of pulling people in.

And let’s be real: Black folks love Star Wars too. The lightsabers, the villains, the family drama, the chosen-one storylines, the fits, the ships, the one-liners — all of it has lived in our group chats, our Halloween costumes, our sneaker collabs, our barbershop arguments, and our childhood memories. Some of us were raised on Darth Vader’s voice before we even knew James Earl Jones was the reason Vader sounded like the final boss of final bosses. Others saw Lando Calrissian step on screen, smooth as hell, and instantly understood that the galaxy had some flavor to it.

Still, for a franchise this big, Black characters have not always gotten the shine fans wanted. That’s why characters like Lando, Mace Windu, Finn, Saw Gerrera, Sana Starros, Reva, Cere Junda, Greef Karga and others matter so much. They gave fans different shades of Blackness in Star Wars — the cool hustler, the disciplined Jedi, the rebel, the survivor, the leader, the complicated villain, the freedom fighter, the smooth talker and the person just trying to find their place in a wild universe. Even when you look beyond the most obvious names, the bench is deep.

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So in honor of Star Wars Day, let’s show love to some of the coolest Black characters in Star Wars and why fans rock with them.

Lando Calrissian

Lando is the blueprint. Before Star Wars had a bunch of Black characters for fans to argue about, Billy Dee Williams pulled up as Lando Calrissian with a cape, a smile, a mustache, and enough charm to finesse an entire room. He was a gambler, a businessman, a former owner of the Millennium Falcon and eventually a rebel hero, which is exactly why fans love him. Lando wasn’t introduced as anybody’s sidekick. He had his own motion, his own city, his own style and his own complicated past with Han Solo.

Mace Windu

Mace Windu is one of those characters who became iconic off aura alone. Samuel L. Jackson playing a Jedi Master with a purple lightsaber was already enough to make him legendary, but Mace also carried himself like somebody who knew he was one of the coldest people in the room. He was strict, serious, powerful and not easily impressed, which made him stand out even among other Jedi. Fans love him because he brought a certain no-nonsense energy to the Jedi Council that felt different from everybody else.

Finn

Finn had one of the strongest setups in modern Star Wars. He started as FN-2187, a stormtrooper trained by the First Order from birth, then broke away after his conscience kicked in on Jakku. That alone made him easy to root for. He was scared, funny, brave, loyal and messy in a human way that made him feel relatable. Fans still debate whether Star Wars did enough with his story, but that also speaks to how much people connected with him.

Saw Gerrera

Saw Gerrera is for the fans who like their rebels with some edge. He was not the polished, inspirational speech type. Saw was intense, paranoid, militant and willing to do whatever he felt needed to be done to fight oppression. That made him one of the more complicated freedom fighters in Star Wars. He shows up across different eras and projects, from The Clone Wars to Rogue One to Andor, and every time he appears, the vibe changes.

Sana Starros

Sana Starros is one of those characters casual movie fans may not know, but comic readers definitely respect. She is a smuggler, swindler and captain of the Volt Cobra with a reputation for handling business. She has a history with Han Solo, connections to Doctor Aphra, and enough personality to carry scenes without needing a lightsaber. Fans love Sana because she brings that scoundrel energy Star Wars has always been built on, but with a Black woman twist.

Cere Junda

Cere Junda became a favorite for fans who got into the newer Star Wars video games, especially Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor. She is a former Jedi who survived trauma, loss and guilt after Order 66, but still found a way to guide Cal Kestis and fight back. Cere is not written like some perfect mentor. She carries pain, fear and regret, which makes her growth hit harder.

Greef Karga

Greef Karga brought old-school cool to The Mandalorian. Played by the late Carl Weathers, Greef started as a Bounty Hunters Guild operator on Nevarro, but his story grew into something bigger as he became a leader trying to clean up the planet. Fans loved him because he had that smooth, veteran energy — part businessman, part survivor, part mayor who clearly had some stories from back in the day.

Reva, The Third Sister

Reva was one of the most talked-about characters from Obi-Wan Kenobi, and whether people loved her, hated her or argued about her every week, she made noise. Played by Moses Ingram, Rev was an Inquisitor hunting Jedi survivors after Order 66, but her story had more pain underneath the surface than fans first realized. She was ambitious, angry and wounded, and that made her more than just another dark-side villain.

Jannah

Jannah deserved more screen time, but even with what fans got in The Rise of Skywalker, she made an impression. Like Finn, she was a former stormtrooper who rejected the First Order, which added another layer to the idea that these soldiers were not just faceless villains. Jannah led a group of warriors on Kef Bir and helped in the fight against. The First Order. Fans love her because her backstory hinted at a whole other story that could have been explored.

Avon Starros

Avon Starros is a deep cut, but that’s what makes her cool. Coming out of the Hugh Republic era, Avon is young, brilliant, inventive, and connected to the Starros family line, which includes Sana Starros. She represents a different kind of Star Wars hero — not just somebody swinging a lightsaber or shooting a blaster, but a smart young scientist who can build, slice, and problem-solve her way through danger.

Bell Zettifar

Bell Zettifar is another High Republic character who deserves love. He is a Jedi Padawan training under Loden Greatstorm, and he has the kind of earnest, determined energy that makes readers want to see him win. Plus, he has a charhound named Ember, which automatically makes him cooler because every Star Wars hero needs either a droid, a creature companion, or both.

Mother Aniseya

Mother Aniseya from The Acolyte brought a different type of power to Str Wars. She was neither a Jedi nor a Sith, but she was deeply connected to the Force through her coven’s beliefs and traditions. That made her interesting because she challenged the idea that the Jedi were the only ones with a meaningful relationship to the Force. Played by Jodie Turner-Smith, Aniseya was regal, mysterious, protective and powerful.

Mother Koril

Mother Koril was a warrior, protector and one of the more visually striking characters from The Acolyte. She did not come across as soft, and she clearly was not someone to play with when it came to her family or her coven. Fans love characters like Koril because Star Wars is at its best when it gives us people who do not fit neatly into “good” or “bad.” She had her own code, her own loyalty, and her own reasons for moving the way she did.

Osha and Mae

Osha and Mae, both played by Amandla Stenberg in The Acolyte, brought a new kind of family drama to Star Wars. Twins with a complicated past, different paths and a deep connection to a tragedy that shaped everything around them, they gave fans plenty to unpack. Their story worked because it tapped into what Star Wars always goes back to: identity, power, family, trauma, choice, and what happens when people are pushed into roles they never asked for. Fans may argue about the show, but Osha and Mae definitely gave the franchise something new to talk about.

Enfys Nest

Enfys Nest is one of the coolest characters people forget about. Introduced in Solo: A Star Wars Story, she first appears as a masked threat, but the reveal flips the whole thing and turns her into a young rebel leader fighting against exploitation. That twist made her instantly more interesting. Fans love Enfys because she has presence, mystery, and purpose, all without needing a ton of screen time. She is exactly the kind of character Star Wars could bring back, and people would immediately say, “Yeah, we needed more of her.”

Black Star Wars fans have always found something to love in the galaxy, even when the franchise did not always put Black characters front and center. That’s why this list matters. These characters are not all the same type of cool, and that is the point. Some are smooth, some dangerous; some are brilliant, some are broken; some are leaders, and some still feel like untapped potential. But on May the 4th, it is only right to salute the Black characters who helped make Star Wars feel a little more like ours, too.

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