‘Ted Lasso’s' Cristo Fernández Signed Soccer Deal

Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

Life is officially imitating art for Ted Lasso star Cristo Fernández. The beloved actor just turned his TV role into a new profession by signing a professional soccer deal. Read more about how dreams really do come true.

Fernández — best known for playing Dani Rojas on the hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso — has signed a professional soccer contract with El Paso Locomotive FC, proving that “fútbol is life” is more than just a catchphrase for him.

According to People, Fernández officially joined the Texas-based USL Championship team after completing a two-month trial period. The club announced the news on social media with a playful nod to the rumors surrounding the actor’s arrival, writing, “The rumors were true. Welcome to El Paso, Cristo Fernández.”

For fans of Ted Lasso, the move feels almost too perfect. Fernández played the endlessly optimistic forward Dani Rojas for three seasons, becoming one of the show’s breakout stars thanks to his infectious energy and comedic timing. But long before Hollywood came calling, soccer was actually his first passion.

The actor grew up playing youth soccer in Guadalajara, Mexico, and once dreamed of becoming a professional athlete. That dream was interrupted after he suffered a serious knee injury at just 15 years old. Eventually, Fernández shifted his focus toward acting, but his love for the sport never disappeared.

Love Global Grind? Get more! Join the Global Grind Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to Global Grind! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Fútbol has always been a huge part of my life and identity,” Fernández shared in a statement reported by Good Morning America. “No matter where life has taken me, the dream of competing professionally never truly left my heart.”

Now, years later, he is finally getting the chance to live out that dream for real.

El Paso Locomotive head coach Junior Gonzalez also praised Fernández’s addition to the roster, highlighting both his athletic skill and leadership qualities. While some celebrity athletes are viewed as publicity stunts, it sounds like the club sees genuine value in what Fernández brings to the team on and off the field.

The story also speaks to one reason Ted Lasso resonated with audiences worldwide. The series constantly emphasized hope, second chances, and self-belief even when life takes unexpected turns. Fernández’s journey feels like a real-world extension of that message.

Whether fans know him as Dani Rojas or now as an official professional footballer, Cristo Fernández continues to inspire people by proving it is never too late to chase the dream that first lit you up inside.

Congrats, Cristo!

RELATED: 30 Photos That Prove Serena Williams Is That Girl — And Always Will Be