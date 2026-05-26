Is Queen Latifah Dropping New Music This Year?

Queen Latifah has been sitting on a trove of unreleased music for nearly two decades.

The timing of this announcement coincides with her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, signaling a major career resurgence.

Lionel Hahn

Seventeen years is a long time to wait. But if what Queen Latifah just told the world is any indication, the wait might finally be coming to an end. The rap legend, actress, Grammy Award winner and certified icon dropped a casual bombshell this week while talking to Variety and fans are still processing it.

Apparently, Queen Latifah has plenty of music stored on her computer and she is thinking it might finally be time to let the people hear it.

As Yahoo Entertainment reported, Latifah’s last album, Persona, was released in 2009. Latifah released her debut, All Hail the Queen, at just 19 years old in 1989. Since then, she has largely focused on her acting career in projects like The Equalizer, Hairspray and Set It Off. Meanwhile, her music has remained largely untouched and unheard. That is almost two decades of silence from one of the most important voices in rap and R&B that the genre has ever produced.

But the silence is apparently filled with finished material. Queen Latifah sat down with Variety and revealed everything in the most refreshingly casual way possible.

“I am going to try and drop something this year,” she said. “I guess I have to, at least start letting some of this music out that I’ve been holding on my computer for so long. I play it so much that I feel like it’s already out.”

Latifah did not stop there. As The Jasmine Brand reported, she made it known that her sound remains entirely her own.

“There’s nothing that really sounds like me or is my style that is out there. There’s bits and pieces here and there, but there’s only one me, so I think I need to put some of this music out,” she said. And when asked what genre fans should expect, she kept it simple and perfect. “It’ll be a mixture,” she said, confirming the project will blend rap, jazz and soul into something that only Queen Latifah could deliver.

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Latifah also steps up as host of this year’s American Music Awards. It’s been 11 years since she last took that stage, and she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2026 — adding yet another crown to a legacy that was already untouchable. The timing of a new music announcement landing in the same year as a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction is not a coincidence. This is a woman who understands exactly how to move and exactly when to make noise.

Queen Latifah got her start as a rapper and beatboxer in the late 1980s and her earliest tracks tackled domestic violence and street harassment. Her single “U.N.I.T.Y” got her a Grammy and charted on the Billboard Hot 100. That song came out in 1993 and it still hits. Which tells you everything you need to know about what a new Queen Latifah project in 2026 could mean for a music landscape that genuinely has no one else doing what she does.

The Queen said she thinks she will actually share the music with the people this year. We are holding her to that. The fans have been patient long enough.

Who’s ready?

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