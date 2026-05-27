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Summer Side Hustles That Can Actually Make You Money

If there was ever a perfect time to earn extra money, summer is it. Consider exploring side hustles to help you get paid!

Published on May 27, 2026
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Summer is right around the corner, and as much as everybody wants to be outside, the truth is that being outside is not cheap. Between gas, groceries, rent, outfits, trips, festivals, brunches, and those random “let’s grab drinks” plans that somehow turn into a $200+ night, a little extra money can go a long way.

For a lot of people, one job isn’t stretching the way it used to. You can be working full-time, doing what you’re supposed to do, and still feel like your check is getting jumped before it even hits your account. That’s why side hustles have become less of a cute trend and more of a real survival strategy for people trying to stay ahead.

But the key is finding something that actually makes sense. Nobody wants to waste their whole summer doing something that sounds good online but barely brings in any more in real life. The best side hustles are the ones that fit around your schedule, don’t require a huge upfront investment, and can start bringing in cash fairly quickly.

So, whether you’re trying to pay down a bill, save for a trip, stack some emergency money, or simply have more freedom to enjoy the summer without checking your bank account every five minutes, here are a few summer side hustles that can actually make you money.

Mobile Car Wash Or Detailing

Summer is a perfect time for a mobile car wash or detailing hustle because people are outside more, driving more, and trying to keep their cars looking clean. You don’t need a full shop to get started, either — basic supplies, a vacuum, towels, soap, and some hustle can go a long way. If you’re good, reliable, and post before-and-after videos on social media, word of mouth can start doing a lot of the marketing for you.

Event Setup & Breakdown

Summer is packed with cookouts, baby showers, graduations, weddings, birthday parties, family reunions, and outdoor events. A lot of people need help setting up tables, chairs, decorations, tents, balloon arches, and then breaking everything down afterward. It may not be glamorous, but it can pay well because most people would rather pay someone else than do the heavy lifting.

Lawn Care & Yard Work

Lawn care is one of those classic summer hustles that still works because grass does not stop growing just because people are busy. Cutting grass, pulling weeds, trimming bushes, planting flowers, and cleaning up yards can become a consistent weekly or biweekly source of income. The best part is that once you have a few houses in the same neighborhood, you can set up a regular route and make the work more efficient.

Food Pop-Ups Or Plate Sales

If you can really cook, summer is a great time to turn that skill into money. Plate sales, BBQ plates, seafood boils, desserts, lemonade, smoothies, or late-night food pop-ups can all do well if you market them effectively. The key is consistency, clean presentation, good photos, and making sure people know when and where to tap in.

Babysitting Or Summer Childcare

When school is out, many parents are looking for safe, reliable help for their kids during the day. Babysitting, summer childcare, tutoring, or even helping with activities can become a strong side hustle, especially if you already have experience with children. Trust matters a lot here, so referrals, family connections, and dependability can help you build a steady income fast.

Reselling Clothes, Sneakers, Or Summer Gear

Summer is a good time to clean out your closet and flip items that people are actually looking for. Sneakers, vintage tees, sunglasses, bags, swimwear, jerseys, festival outfits, and even small electronics can all move if they’re priced right. Apps and marketplaces make it easier than ever, but presentation matters — good photos, honest descriptions, and quick responses can separate you from everybody else selling the same kind of stuff.

Freelance Content Creation

Businesses, influencers, event promoters, restaurants, and brands all need content, especially during the summer when everyone is trying to promote something. If you know how to shoot videos, edit reels, take photos, write captions, design flyers, or manage social media pages, you can turn that into real money. Start with small businesses or people in your own circle, build a few examples, and let your work become your proof.

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