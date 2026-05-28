‘The Kehlani World Tour: North America’ Setlist We Need

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Kehlani is officially hitting the road again and fans are preparing for what could be one of the best R&B tours of the year. Read about where you can see Kehlani for the North America leg and check out our dream setlist inside.

According to Variety, “The Kehlani World Tour: North America” kicks off this August and will travel across more than 30 cities before wrapping in California this fall. With stops at major venues like Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome and Atlanta’s Lakewood Amphitheater, Kehlani is stepping into a new era.

The tour announcement comes after the release of Kehlani’s self-titled album, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and delivered one of the biggest R&B debuts by a woman this year. The project leaned into nostalgic early 2000s R&B while still giving fans the emotional honesty and vulnerability Kehlani has become known for. Songs like “Folded” reminded listeners why she continues to dominate playlists, heartbreak anthems and late-night drives alike.

Over the years, Kehlani has built one of the most relatable catalogs in modern R&B. From toxic love stories and healing journeys to self-worth and sensuality, her music has soundtracked plenty of real-life moments for fans. Whether it was the emotional pull of “Honey,” the confidence of “After Hours,” or the vulnerability in “Nights Like This,” Kehlani has consistently delivered songs that feel personal yet universal.

With the tour approaching, fans are already debating what absolutely needs to make the setlist.

Scroll down for our dream “The Kehlani World Tour” setlist.