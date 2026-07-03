Subscribe
Close
Celebrity

Isaac Yowman's ‘Sincerely Brad’ Premieres July 4

Acclaimed Filmmaker Isaac Yowman’s ‘Sincerely Brad’ Premieres July 4 On The Roku Channel

Published on July 3, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A bearded man wearing a black cap and white shirt, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression, in a natural outdoor setting.
Source: IYO Visuals / iYO Visuals

The United States is celebrating its 250th anniversary on Saturday (July 4), and for Black people, it’s a time wrought with mixed emotions regarding race and their connectivity to a nation they’ve helped build with blood, sweat, and tears. Which makes it all the more fitting that a film depicting those complexities set in a not-too-distant future, Sincerely Brad, will premiere on the Roku Channel on the nation’s birthday.

Sincerely Brad follows a Black astronaut (played by the Emmy Award-nominated actor Patrick Walker) who has been tasked with leading a mission to the moon. It’s a mission that could be the key to saving humanity as we know it. But the decision comes in conflict with his duty to his wife Zoey (played by Cinthya Carmona, best known for her role in Greenhouse Academy) as well as the weight of his personal ambitions and family legacy.

Adding to that tension is the riskiness of the mission and a looming family event. For Brad, the choice he will make is direct: love…or legacy?

The film also stars veteran actors Carl Anthony Payne II (The Cosby ShowMartin) and Veronika Dash (CSIiCarlyCadillac Records) to supplement the cast in this exploration of the modern issues that still dominate the U.S. conversation with regards to race, legacy, and seeking promise in the future.

Sincerely Brad is the brainchild of Issac Yowman, a veteran filmmaker who has directed projects for Netflix, Marvel, Nike, the NBA, Pepsi, and McDonald’s, among others, and serves as the director of the film. The NAACP Image Award nominee also has been nominated for a Grammy Award for his production work with superstars such as Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, and SZA.

SEE ALSO: Travis Scott Joins Isaac Yowman As Executive Producer For DJ Screw Biopic

In an interview with the Defender Network, Yowman spoke of the importance of depicting Brad as a multi-faceted figure to fight against the expected cinematic tropes. “Audiences want to see Black people living full, complex lives, not just crime or trauma stories,” he said. “Brad is a Black astronaut, a husband, a son. That’s powerful to see on screen.”

Sincerely Brad will premiere on The Roku Channel on July 4. Check out the trailer above.

Stories From Our Partners

More from Global Grind

You May Also Like

A colorful movie poster for "Why Did I Get Married Again?", featuring an ensemble cast of Black actors and a large diamond engagement ring.

Tyler Perry & Taraji P. Henson Spill The Tea On 'Why Did I Get Married Again?' And Yes, The Gang Is Back

Bossip
US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Donald Trump Brought In $2.2 Billion In Revenue, MAGA Voters React BIGLY

Hip-Hop Wired
Two men wearing baseball caps and sunglasses, one in a black shirt with "Nishinawa" text, the other in a white jacket.

Lupe Fiasco V. Kendrick Lamar Debate Taking Over Social Media

Hip-Hop Wired
A woman in a black bra and gray coat posing in front of a pink backdrop with "Victoria's Secret" branding.

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 151

Bossip
Trending
51st AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute To Eddie Murphy
2 Items
Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

What’s Black On Netflix This May & The Lineup Is Exciting 

Comments
The 2024 ESPY Awards - Arrivals
31 Items
Photo Gallery  |  Sammy Approved

30 Photos That Prove Serena Williams Is That Girl — And Always Will Be

Comments
Radio 1's Big Weekend - Sunday
12 Items
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

‘The Kehlani World Tour: North America’ Setlist We Need

Comments
Adam Driver with musical guest Kayne West hosts the 44th season episode 1 NBC | Gemini Kanye West
17 Items
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

Gemini Season Is Here: Famous Gems The World Has Loved AND Hated

Comments
'The Vince Staples Show' Season 2 First Look Images
7 Items
Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

Black TV Shows That Have Been Canceled In 2026 So Far

Comments

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close