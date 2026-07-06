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Beyoncé’s B’Day At 20: Every Song Ranked

Beyoncé’s B’Day At 20: Every Song Ranked, Including The Ones You Forgot Were That Good

Published on July 6, 2026
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  • Beyoncé's B'Day album cemented her status as a cultural icon with its fearless, experimental sound.
Beyoncé
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Twenty years later, Beyoncé’s B’Day still sounds like pure adrenaline. We ranked every song on the album, including the ones you forgot were that good. Never forget: Beyoncé’s B’Day is that girl.

Released in 2006 on Beyoncé’s 25th birthday,  B’Day captured an artist who was fearless, experimental, and completely in command of her star power. From explosive horns and funk-inspired production to emotional ballads and unforgettable choreography, B’Day helped cement Beyoncé beyond solo superstar status. It established the blueprint for the cultural icon she would become.

Now, the celebration has officially begun. Beyoncé surprised fans with Morning Dew (Donk),” an unreleased track that serves as the lead single for the upcoming B’Day 20th Anniversary reissue. According to Variety, the release is described as “a direct nod to her loyal BeyHive” as the singer kicks off the countdown to the anniversary edition arriving this September. 

Check out the song below:

As fans revisit one of the strongest albums in Beyoncé’s catalog, debates over the best songs are heating up once again. On Reddit, longtime listeners continue to champion deep cuts like “Kitty Kat,” “Green Light,” and “Freakum Dress” alongside blockbuster hits like “Irreplaceable,” “Upgrade U” and “Déjà Vu.” Fans agree there are almost no skips on this project. 

Here’s our definitive ranking.

Beyoncé’s B-Day Ranked

1. Green Light

The Neptunes delivered one of Beyoncé’s most underrated masterpieces. The attitude, the vocals, and the energy still feel ahead of their time.

2. Upgrade U (feat. Jay Z)

Luxury rap met effortless swagger. Beyoncé and Jay Z created one of their strongest collaborations with quotable lyrics and undeniable chemistry.

3. Déjà Vu (feat. Jay Z)

A bold lead single that refused to play it safe. The live instrumentation and relentless groove remain unmatched.

4. Get Me Bodied (Extended Mix)

More than a song, this became a cultural movement. The choreography alone secured its legacy.

5. Irreplaceable

An undeniable classic. Nearly everyone knows every word, proving this breakup anthem has never lost its power.

6. Kitty Kat

One of the album’s most beloved hidden gems. Smooth, confident, and effortlessly cool.

7. Freakum Dress

Every getting-ready playlist deserves this anthem. Beyoncé bottled confidence into three unforgettable minutes.

8. Ring The Alarm

Raw emotion meets controlled chaos. It showcased a fiercer side of Beyoncé that fans immediately embraced.

9. Suga Mama

Funky, playful, and packed with live band energy, this remains one of B’Day‘s most underrated grooves.

10. Resentment

Closing the album with vulnerability, Beyoncé delivered one of the strongest vocal performances of her career, reminding everyone that sometimes less production creates the biggest emotional impact.

What’s your favorite B’Day song? Comment below.

RELATED: Is Beyoncé Releasing A New Album Soon? What We Know About ‘Act III’

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