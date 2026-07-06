Beyoncé’s B’Day At 20: Every Song Ranked, Including The Ones You Forgot Were That Good

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Twenty years later, Beyoncé’s B’Day still sounds like pure adrenaline. We ranked every song on the album, including the ones you forgot were that good. Never forget: Beyoncé’s B’Day is that girl.

Released in 2006 on Beyoncé’s 25th birthday, B’Day captured an artist who was fearless, experimental, and completely in command of her star power. From explosive horns and funk-inspired production to emotional ballads and unforgettable choreography, B’Day helped cement Beyoncé beyond solo superstar status. It established the blueprint for the cultural icon she would become.

Now, the celebration has officially begun. Beyoncé surprised fans with “Morning Dew (Donk),” an unreleased track that serves as the lead single for the upcoming B’Day 20th Anniversary reissue. According to Variety, the release is described as “a direct nod to her loyal BeyHive” as the singer kicks off the countdown to the anniversary edition arriving this September.

Check out the song below:

As fans revisit one of the strongest albums in Beyoncé’s catalog, debates over the best songs are heating up once again. On Reddit, longtime listeners continue to champion deep cuts like “Kitty Kat,” “Green Light,” and “Freakum Dress” alongside blockbuster hits like “Irreplaceable,” “Upgrade U” and “Déjà Vu.” Fans agree there are almost no skips on this project.

Here’s our definitive ranking.